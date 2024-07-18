Real Reason Behind CM Punk's Appearance at WWE Performance Center

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

CM Punk has temporarily paused his feud with Drew McIntyre to attend WWE’s Performance Center, and the reason is now clear.

At Money In The Bank, CM Punk thwarted Drew McIntyre for the third time, just as McIntyre captured the briefcase. McIntyre attempted to cash in during Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, turning it into a triple threat.

Punk struck viciously, allowing Priest to hit his South of Heaven chokeslam and retain the title.

A match between McIntyre and Punk is imminent, but Punk’s injury status leaves the timing uncertain.

PWInsider reports that Punk was at the WWE Performance Center to get medically cleared. Dave Meltzer added on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk is expected to be cleared before SummerSlam, where his match with McIntyre will likely occur:

"Punk is working on getting cleared, that might have even taken place today because he was in Orlando. He was not cleared as of Monday, but he was expected to be cleared. They were going with the idea he would be cleared. So Punk and McIntyre is likely the match. I can’t say 100% because he isn’t cleared, but it’s likely the direction [for SummerSlam]."