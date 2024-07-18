WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Taping SPOILERS from Little Rock, Arkansas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

On Wednesday, AEW Dynamite was held at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, and aired live on TBS. Following the live broadcast, AEW taped several matches for the July 19th edition of Rampage. Below are the spoilers from those tapings:

- The Lucha Bros emerged victorious over Private Party.

- Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. After the match, Kyle Fletcher launched an attack on Cassidy, but Mark Briscoe intervened to make the save. The chaos continued as Roderick Strong blindsided Briscoe and subsequently raised the ROH World Championship.

- Kris Statlander secured a win against Sydni Winnell

- Chris Jericho teamed up with Big Bill to defeat The Outrunners

- Minoru Suzuki triumphed over The Butcher.

