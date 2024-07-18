AEW Rampage Taping SPOILERS from Little Rock, Arkansas

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
On Wednesday, AEW Dynamite was held at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas, and aired live on TBS. Following the live broadcast, AEW taped several matches for the July 19th edition of Rampage. Below are the spoilers from those tapings:
- The Lucha Bros emerged victorious over Private Party.
- Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. After the match, Kyle Fletcher launched an attack on Cassidy, but Mark Briscoe intervened to make the save. The chaos continued as Roderick Strong blindsided Briscoe and subsequently raised the ROH World Championship.
- Kris Statlander secured a win against Sydni Winnell
- Chris Jericho teamed up with Big Bill to defeat The Outrunners
- Minoru Suzuki triumphed over The Butcher.
