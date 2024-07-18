SPOILERS Revealed for ROH Tapings Ahead of July 17th AEW Dynamite

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Ahead of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas, tapings for future episodes of ROH TV took place. Here is what was filmed. SPOILERS BELOW.
- Queen Aminata pinned McKenzie Morgan.
- Red Velvet defeated Maya World.
- The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defeated Capachino Jones, Harlon Hutchinson, & Austin Valtino.
- Athena and Billie Starkz cut a promo
