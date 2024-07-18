WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS Revealed for ROH Tapings Ahead of July 17th AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Ahead of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas, tapings for future episodes of ROH TV took place. Here is what was filmed. SPOILERS BELOW.

- Queen Aminata pinned McKenzie Morgan.

- Red Velvet defeated Maya World.

- The Gates of Agony & Brian Cage defeated Capachino Jones, Harlon Hutchinson, & Austin Valtino.

- Athena and Billie Starkz cut a promo

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

