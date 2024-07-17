WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Responds to Jey Uso's Advances After Dominik Mysterio Drama

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Rhea Ripley is back in the spotlight, but this time for a reason outside the ring. Following weeks of tension with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, another potential suitor has emerged for "The Nightmare."

Jey Uso, one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, has rekindled his interest in Ripley. In a recent interview, Uso declared Ripley "deserves better" than Mysterio and even offered to take her on a date to Waffle House.

WWE reporter Jackie Redmond took the temperature of the locker room, asking superstars to choose sides in the "Team Rhea or Team Liv" debate. Otis and Julius Creed sided with Morgan, while Maxxine Dupri pledged allegiance to Ripley. Others, like Zoey Stark and Bron Breakker, remained unfazed by the drama.

But the biggest news came from Ripley herself. When asked by Redmond if Jey Uso had her number, Ripley coyly replied with a single word: "Yeet." This playful response has ignited speculation among fans about a potential romance between Ripley and Uso.

With the WWE SummerSlam fast approaching, where Ripley will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's Championship, it remains to be seen if this off-screen drama will find its way into the squared circle.


Tags: #wwe #jey uso #rhea ripley

