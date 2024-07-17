WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Viewership Dips After Last Week's High for July 16

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

According to PWTorch, viewership and ratings for WWE NXT fell this week after reaching a three-week high last Tuesday.

The July 16th episode averaged 610,000 viewers, down from last week's 656,000. The key demographic rating (P18-49) also saw a decline, going from 0.24 to 0.20 this week.

Data on rankings compared to other cable original programming for Tuesday is not yet available.

Rhea Ripley’s Call of Duty Season 5 Debut Revealed

Call of Duty recently announced a WWE partnership on social media, introducing Rhea Ripley as the first WWE playable character. The former [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 17, 2024 05:43PM

Source: pwtorch.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #ratings

