WWE NXT Viewership Dips After Last Week's High for July 16

According to PWTorch, viewership and ratings for WWE NXT fell this week after reaching a three-week high last Tuesday.
The July 16th episode averaged 610,000 viewers, down from last week's 656,000. The key demographic rating (P18-49) also saw a decline, going from 0.24 to 0.20 this week.
Data on rankings compared to other cable original programming for Tuesday is not yet available.
⚡ Rhea Ripley’s Call of Duty Season 5 Debut Revealed
Call of Duty recently announced a WWE partnership on social media, introducing Rhea Ripley as the first WWE playable character. The former [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 17, 2024 05:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com