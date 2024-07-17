WWE NXT Viewership Dips After Last Week's High for July 16

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to PWTorch, viewership and ratings for WWE NXT fell this week after reaching a three-week high last Tuesday.

The July 16th episode averaged 610,000 viewers, down from last week's 656,000. The key demographic rating (P18-49) also saw a decline, going from 0.24 to 0.20 this week.

Data on rankings compared to other cable original programming for Tuesday is not yet available.