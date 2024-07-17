WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Matt Cardona: "I’d Be Satisfied If My Career Ended Tomorrow"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Matt Cardona: "I’d Be Satisfied If My Career Ended Tomorrow"

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, discussed his drive to achieve even more in professional wrestling.

Cardona on Career Satisfaction:

"Would I be satisfied? Yes," Cardona admitted. "I think I would be, in the sense that I'm grateful for it, and I'm proud of it. But I'm still hungrier than ever. And I think you guys can relate to that. The more you taste, the more you want. And I'm so grateful for everything I've accomplished. I'm grateful that I retired you [Tommy Dreamer] in the Meadowlands, I'm grateful that Bully put me through a flaming table in the ECW arena."

Cardona on Unfulfilled Goals:

But the hunger for more achievements remains. "There's a lot more goals that I have," Cardona said. "But if it ended tomorrow, I would be satisfied. But at the end of the day, I'm not satisfied. So it's a yes and no. It really depends. I'm still hungrier than ever. I just turned 39, which in wrestling years is not old anymore. I feel like I'm in my prime in the ring, and my body feels as good as it ever did. So I'm really excited for the return, to see what could happen."

AEW Executive QT Marshall Stands Up for Cody Rhodes Amid Interview Backlash

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he shared his thoughts on the end of his AEW run: "How AEW ende [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 17, 2024 01:32PM


Tags: #gcw #matt cardona

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88518/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π