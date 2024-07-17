Matt Cardona: "I’d Be Satisfied If My Career Ended Tomorrow"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, discussed his drive to achieve even more in professional wrestling.

Cardona on Career Satisfaction:

"Would I be satisfied? Yes," Cardona admitted. "I think I would be, in the sense that I'm grateful for it, and I'm proud of it. But I'm still hungrier than ever. And I think you guys can relate to that. The more you taste, the more you want. And I'm so grateful for everything I've accomplished. I'm grateful that I retired you [Tommy Dreamer] in the Meadowlands, I'm grateful that Bully put me through a flaming table in the ECW arena."

Cardona on Unfulfilled Goals:

But the hunger for more achievements remains. "There's a lot more goals that I have," Cardona said. "But if it ended tomorrow, I would be satisfied. But at the end of the day, I'm not satisfied. So it's a yes and no. It really depends. I'm still hungrier than ever. I just turned 39, which in wrestling years is not old anymore. I feel like I'm in my prime in the ring, and my body feels as good as it ever did. So I'm really excited for the return, to see what could happen."