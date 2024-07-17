AEW to Host Special Pre-ALL IN Event at BOXPARK Wembley on August 24

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for a special pre-ALL IN event set for late August.
The AEW Ticket Map account on X has revealed that the AEW ALL IN 2024 Celebration Event is now listed on Ticketmaster for August 24 at BOXPARK Wembley in London, England.
This celebration will take place just one day before the much-anticipated AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium.
However, AEW has not yet made an official announcement regarding this event.
AEW will be holding an All In celebration from BOXPARK Wembley on August 24 pic.twitter.com/InWnpqE5jR— AEW Ticket Map Updates (@AEWTicketMap) July 17, 2024
