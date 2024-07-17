Tony Khan Praises Ricochet, Fuels AEW Debut Rumors

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While AEW President Tony Khan hasn't confirmed rumors of Ricochet joining All Elite, he did heap praise on the high-flying wrestler in a recent interview.

Ricochet became a free agent on July 1st after his WWE contract expired, and speculation has been swirling about his next move, with AEW a popular guess.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Khan remained tight-lipped about Ricochet's future destination, but acknowledged his talent. "I'm a huge fan of Ricochet," Khan said. "I think he's a great, great wrestler...He's been involved in matches against some of the top stars in AEW. He also has a great history in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he's been a champion there and a top star." Khan also mentioned his respect for Ricochet's accomplishments in New Japan, where many current AEW stars also wrestled.

Adding fuel to the fire, reports surfaced of Ricochet being backstage at a recent AEW taping, leading fans to believe his official debut might be imminent.