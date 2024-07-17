Tonga Twins Spotted at WWE Performance Center After WOW Exit

The Tonga Twins, Taahine and TalaVou, fueled speculation of a potential WWE signing with a recent visit to the company's Performance Center in Orlando. This comes just months after their controversial departure from Women of Wrestling (WOW).
On July 17th, Taahine Tonga shared a photo on Twitter showing her and her sister at the Performance Center, hinting at their excitement with the caption "ON ISLAND TIME ️ ⏰ CHEEEHOO!! #TONGA #SAMOA #TOKOUSOS #TRIBAL #QUEENS #TONGATWINS".
The twins' exit from WOW in May was met with criticism. They accused the promotion of being "malevolent" and interfering in their personal lives. However, WOW talent Simone Williams offered a different perspective, claiming the twins were released due to bullying and threatening behavior towards other wrestlers.
While there's no official word on whether the Tonga Twins received a tryout or a contract offer from WWE, their presence at the Performance Center has certainly ignited fan theories about their future.
On island time 🏝️ ⏰ CHEEEHOO!!— Taahine_ Tonga (@tonga_taahine) July 17, 2024
🇹🇴 🇼🇸 #tonga #samoa #tokousos #tribal #queens #tongatwins pic.twitter.com/6AvczGh2FX
