WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tonga Twins Spotted at WWE Performance Center After WOW Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Tonga Twins Spotted at WWE Performance Center After WOW Exit

The Tonga Twins, Taahine and TalaVou, fueled speculation of a potential WWE signing with a recent visit to the company's Performance Center in Orlando. This comes just months after their controversial departure from Women of Wrestling (WOW).

On July 17th, Taahine Tonga shared a photo on Twitter showing her and her sister at the Performance Center, hinting at their excitement with the caption "ON ISLAND TIME ️ ⏰ CHEEEHOO!! #TONGA #SAMOA #TOKOUSOS #TRIBAL #QUEENS #TONGATWINS".

The twins' exit from WOW in May was met with criticism. They accused the promotion of being "malevolent" and interfering in their personal lives. However, WOW talent Simone Williams offered a different perspective, claiming the twins were released due to bullying and threatening behavior towards other wrestlers.

While there's no official word on whether the Tonga Twins received a tryout or a contract offer from WWE, their presence at the Performance Center has certainly ignited fan theories about their future.


Tags: #wwe #tonga twins #wow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88510/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π