Darby Allin Medically Cleared, Set to Return at AEW Dynamite 250

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin is officially medically cleared and ready to return to the ring. Allin shared this exciting news during an interview with Friday Night Fights, where he also promoted tonight’s special episode of AEW Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas – the 250th episode of the show.

"Dynamite 250 is actually my return again because if anyone knows, I broke my foot two months ago and then got hit by a bus and broke my nose, and then returned to the ring. I had one match, I was hung upside down with a rope and then kicked in the face with shoes that had superglued thumbtacks to the bottom of them, and the thumbtacks got stuck in my lip. It kind of messed up my septum, and blood was squirting everywhere. So I am medically cleared after all that, and I am back to rock in Little Rock. It’s gonna be fun, I got a lot of crazy stuff planned," Allin explained.

Allin, who has been sidelined with a broken foot, last competed at Double or Nothing in the Anarchy In The Arena match. He made a surprise return last week, targeting Brandon Cutler. Watch his full interview below.