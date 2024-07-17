Tony Khan Responds to AEW Stadium Show Rumors in Texas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan has responded to recent reports about All Elite Wrestling's plans to run a stadium show in Texas next year.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan recently spoke with ComicBook. When asked about the possibility of AEW hosting a stadium show in the United States, Khan mentioned that it wasn't something they were planning to do in the immediate future but acknowledged the potential.

“It’s not something that we would be looking to do anytime here in the immediate future,” Tony Khan said. “But it is an exciting idea and something I think that we absolutely could do and something that would be very interesting.”

Regarding the recent report from Fightful Select that stated AEW is looking to do a “major-scale event” in Texas sometime in 2025, Khan said he couldn’t confirm the report's accuracy but highlighted the company's successful run of shows in Texas over the past five years.

“I can’t comment on the accuracy of such reports or the immediate future, but we’ve had great shows over the years in Texas,” Tony Khan said. “We’ve never done an AEW pay-per-view in Texas. We’ve done a lot of Ring of Honor pay-per-views there.

“A lot of AEW’s biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, but the one thing we’ve never brought is an AEW pay-per-view, and Lord knows there’s a lot of demand for it. I think that would be a fascinating thing for us to try.”