WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Dynamite 250th Episode Preview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

AEW Dynamite 250th Episode Preview

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means… All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS, broadcasting live from Little Rock, Arkansas, for the special milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weekly two-hour prime-time show:

- MJF vs. Will Ospreay: The opening match will feature a thrilling contest for the AEW International Championship.

- Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada: A champion versus champion showdown that promises to be an intense battle.

- Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose: These two powerhouses will clash for the TBS Championship.

- Mariah May Speaks: After her shocking betrayal of “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May will address the AEW audience.

- Special Edition of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho: Expect surprises and insights from one of AEW’s biggest stars.


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88500/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π