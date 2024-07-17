AEW Dynamite 250th Episode Preview

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means… All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS, broadcasting live from Little Rock, Arkansas, for the special milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weekly two-hour prime-time show:

- MJF vs. Will Ospreay: The opening match will feature a thrilling contest for the AEW International Championship.

- Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada: A champion versus champion showdown that promises to be an intense battle.

- Mercedes Mone vs. Nyla Rose: These two powerhouses will clash for the TBS Championship.

- Mariah May Speaks: After her shocking betrayal of “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May will address the AEW audience.

- Special Edition of “TV Time” with Chris Jericho: Expect surprises and insights from one of AEW’s biggest stars.