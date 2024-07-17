Britt Baker Opens Up About Her Mini-Stroke

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Britt Baker recently reflected on the day she suffered a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), also known as a "mini-stroke."

After her surprise return at Forbidden Door, Baker appeared on Dynamite to discuss her time away. During her 10-month absence, she had a TIA and was hospitalized for a week. On AEW's Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, the former Women’s Champion recalled the frightening experience.

While having her hair styled, Baker felt the room spinning and struggled to open a water bottle. “Something was off and the room was spinning. [I was] nauseous, sweating, something was not right... my right side... was numb, it couldn’t work…we both sort of panicked…she’s like, I think you need to go to the hospital.”

Despite feeling worse, Baker drove herself to the hospital, which she admitted was a "stupid" decision. Expecting a long wait, she was seen immediately and diagnosed with the TIA: “Over the intercom system, I hear them say ‘stroke patient coming back.’…the next thing I knew, I’m in my own little room with a pamphlet on being a stroke victim."

Baker emphasized the importance of self-care: “When you’re stressed and overwhelmed... you gotta listen to your body and chill the f*** out sometimes... Every now and again, we have to be there for us, too. We need to chill and relax.”

She concluded on a positive note, stating that she made a full recovery and is in a better mindset.