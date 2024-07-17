WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Joe Hendry Returns, Ignites WWE Feud

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Joe Hendry Returns, Ignites WWE Feud

Making an appearance on Tueday's episode of WWE NXT, Joe Hendry was back at the Performance Center, living up to his moniker, "Say his name and he appears."

In the opening match on NXT, Gallus faced off against the recently reunited tag team MSK (Zach Wentz and Wes Lee), now joined by Trey Miguel to reform The Rascalz in WWE.

Hendry joined the commentary team for the match, hinting at unresolved tensions between himself and Gallus.

Last week in a backstage segment, Gallus mocked Hendry, expressing their hope that he would stay away—clearly, that didn’t happen.

Ultimately, The Rascalz secured a pinfall victory over Gallus, with Wes Lee pinning Mark Coffey. The animosity between Gallus and Hendry appears far from over.

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Roxanne Perez had an in-ring segment where she mentioned yet-to-debut new signings Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. She then set up a match against Thea Hail at the Great American Bash.

The segment concluded with Thea Hail putting Perez in a submission hold after being called a “child.”


