Former WWE Star Makes Comeback Following Controversial Dismissal

After a disheartening loss, Wes Lee of NXT found himself at a crossroads. But just when he needed it most, familiar faces emerged to boost his spirits.

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz, formerly of TNA and teammates with Lee, made a surprise appearance. Wentz, known as Nash Carter during his previous WWE run, showered Lee with praise, calling him the "greatest North American Champion" Lee could have been. Miguel, referencing their NXT days, declared Wentz and Lee the "greatest tag team NXT ever saw."

This reunion wasn't just for show. The trio, now united as The Rascalz, stepped into the ring for the first time ever as a unit in WWE. In a thrilling match on the July 16th episode of NXT, The Rascalz defeated Gallus, with Lee pinning Mark Coffey for the win. Adding another layer to the night, TNA star Joe Hendry provided commentary.

Wentz's Controversial Past Casts a Shadow

This victory carries extra weight due to Wentz's tumultuous past with WWE. He was released following domestic abuse allegations and an old photo depicting an offensive impersonation. The situation sparked heated online discussions, with AEW's MJF even defending Wentz. Soon after, Wentz found himself back in TNA, reuniting with Miguel and reforming The Rascalz.

The Rascalz's return to WWE and their immediate success mark a significant comeback for both the team and Wentz himself. Whether this is a one-time reunion or the start of a new chapter for The Rascalz in NXT remains to be seen.