Charlotte Flair Responds to Challenge Amid Hiatus

WWE star Charlotte Flair has responded to a challenge from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez during her wrestling hiatus.

Perez appeared on Tuesday’s (July 16) NXT episode, expressing frustration over not being treated like the champion she is.

Noting her ambitions to break records with her title reign, Perez mentioned that 13 years ago, Charlotte Flair had her first NXT TV match. She listed Flair’s achievements, emphasizing that she’s on track to surpass all of her records.

Flair has now taken to Twitter to correct Perez, noting that it has been 11 years since her NXT TV debut.

Believing they will meet in the ring one day, Flair said:

"You almost had it right. It’s been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I’m sure of it. 💪🏻 #WWENXT 👑"

While Flair wrestled at WWE house shows as early as 2012, her first WWE TV match saw her defeat Bayley on the July 17, 2013, NXT episode.

Flair has been out of action since tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus on the December 8, 2023, edition of SmackDown.