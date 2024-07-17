Dustin Rhodes Provides Update on AEW Contract Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes has been a cornerstone of AEW since its inception at the inaugural Double or Nothing in 2019, where he faced off against his brother Cody Rhodes. Cody has since returned to WWE, but Dustin remains a pivotal figure in AEW. Recently, Dustin addressed rumors about his future in wrestling once his current contract ends.

"Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better," Dustin tweeted. "Yes, my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing, I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully negotiations go well because I am damn worth the world. The only things that matter to me are: taking care of my family first and foremost, and finishing up when I am ready, and how I envision my retirement. So hold off guys, This biz is my life and I love doing it for you, while still having fun and able. #KeepSteppin and thank you all for your continued love and support!"

Dustin’s last match was against Jack Perry on the July 12th episode of AEW Dynamite.