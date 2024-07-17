Announcement Concerning The Format of WWE NXT Great American Bash 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During Tuesday's NXT episode, Vic Joseph and Booker T made an announcement about the upcoming Great American Bash. The annual NXT special will become a two-week extravaganza, kicking off on July 30th and culminating on August 6th! This extended format is due to USA Network's broadcast of the 2024 Olympics, necessitating NXT's temporary move to Syfy.

Fans can look forward to double the action with the hashtag #NXTGAB trending across social media. The official NXT Twitter account (@WWENXT) confirmed the news with a post stating, "#NXTGAB will be a two-week special on @SYFY starting Tuesday July, 30th! #WWENXT"

This will be another event in the Great American Bash's rich history within NXT. While the brand has utilized the name since 2020, the Great American Bash itself boasts a much longer legacy. The iconic event was originally the brainchild of the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, debuting in 1985 under the banner of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). After WWE acquired WCW in 2001, the Great American Bash was revived as a pay-per-view until 2009. The event saw various formats over the years, including a Smackdown special in 2012, before finding its current home on NXT.