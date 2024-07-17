WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Gives an Update on Potential WWE Return Clearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

WWE superstar and former world champion, Big E, has been sidelined since 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a SmackDown match. The New Day member shared detailed insights into his injury and recovery timeline during an interview with Chris Vannini on the "Getting Over" podcast.

"Now we’re at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places, my C6 as well," Big E explained. "I feel great. I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort, weakness, any of those things. My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens. It’s obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game."

Big E also mentioned his recent medical efforts to expedite recovery: "I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great, I’m just not in a position to be cleared quite yet."

Despite his injury, Big E has remained active within WWE, making appearances as an analyst and on-screen persona. WNS wishes him well in his continued recovery.

