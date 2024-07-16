WWE NXT Results (July 16, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NXT RESULTS: July 16th, 2024 - Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's show features The Rascalz -vs- Gallus, Duke Hudson -vs- Oba Femi, The OC -vs- OTM, Izzi Dame -vs- Tatum Paxley, and more.

The show opens with the Rascalz letting us know the gang is back together and then we cut to Gallus and they're walking backstage and saying they're going to destroy The Rascalz.

Match 1: Six Man Tag - The Rascalz -vs- Gallus



Both teams make are in the ring and Miguel and Mark Coffey start the bout. Miguel works on Coffey's arm and gets the crowd going and Wentz is tagged in. Double team on Coffey for a two count. Wolfgang is tagged in and he takes it to Wentz with a hard suplex. Joe Coffey is tagged in and Wentz comes back with a head scissor. Tags in Lee and Lee and Coffey go at. Lee gets the upperhand on Coffey and spins him around. Lee gets Coffey in a headlock and Coffey tags Wolfgang in while still in the hold. Wolfgang powers over Lee with a two count and continues to throw Lee around. Lee fights back but Wolfgang overpowers. Lee is in the opposing corner getting beat down and Joe is tagged, and the Wolfgang is tagged back in who continues to beat up Lee. Miguel gets in and all hell breaks loose in the ring with bodies flying everywhere. All six men are down and Joe Hendry comes down to the ring and we cut to commercial.

We come back from break and Lee is trapped in a hold by Joe Coffey while Joe Hendry sits at commentary with Booker and Vic. Mark is tagged in and all three try to beat up Lee but he tags in Wentz. Wentz cleans house and throws around Joe Coffey. Miguel is tagged in and both guy run to opposite ends of the ring slamming into the Coffey's. Two count with Wolfgang breaking the count. A triple flipping drop kick to Coffey. The Rascalz are throwing themselves around and all of Gallus is outside and Lee does a running senton onto Gallus to the outside. Rascalz gets Coffey up for a triple team for a three count.

Winners: The Rascalz

We get a recap of the Trick Williams/Joe Hendry -vs- Shawn Spears and Ethan Page.

Backstage, Chase U is backstage. They talk about Duke's match ahead of him.

We see Roxanne Perez backstage on her way to the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from commerical, Ethan Page is complaining to Ava about NXT being unsafe. Mensah comes in and challenges Page. Ava says he's not in the title picture cuz he keeps attacking Page. Mensah threatens Page and Ava tells Page he's defending his title today and Page picks Dante Chen.

Roxanne Perez now makes her way to the ring and grabs the mic. She wonders what it will take for everyone to treat her like a champion. She says she's added another name to her resume and that we are witnessing greatness and what do we do? We give Lola Vice a standing ovation. Perez says we don't deserve her as she isn't even in her prime. She says her competition is history and 13 yrs ago Charlotte Flair had her first televised NXT so Perez is already ready to smash all of Flair's records. She calls out any talent around the world because no one compares to The Prodigy. She makes fun of Thea Hail for being her next challenger which brings Hail out. Hail says no one owes her respect. She says she looked up to Perez so she's surprised Perez doubts her but she's broken doubters limbs so Perez is welcome to doubt her. Hail says she will write history. Perez condescendingly tells Hail it's not her time and gives her advice - that Hail is not ready - and insinuates Hail is a child and unstable. Roxanne kicks Hail and throws her into a chicken wing but Hail rolls through and gets Perez in a lock until Ridge Holland comes in and breaks it up.

Kelly Kincaid catches up with Kelani Jordan. They discuss the match with Sol Ruca again - Jordan says shes goonna keep upping her game as Wendy Choo creeps around behind them.

Kincaid is now talking to Lola Vice. She says that she needed to PopRoxed five times. Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx show up and bully Vice and call her rookie. The women all scowl at eachother and Vice says her next opponent is in front of her.

Match 2: Je'Von Evans -vs- Brooks Jensen



Evans makes his way to the ring followed by Jensen accompanied by Briggs. Jensen ploughs into Evan who comes back with some strikes and sends Jensen to the outside. The battle outside, and Evans gets dropped on the barricade. Still on the outside Evans gets the upperhand and then does a moonsault outside before both men are back in the ring - two count on Jensen for Evans. Evans continues to fly around the ring but gets grounded in the corner by Jensen. Jensen takes Evans down with a big clotheslines and throws Evans outside and slams onto the announce table. Jensen gets on the apron and does a spinning kick off the apron onto the table onto Evans and we cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Jensen takes down Evans with a kick to the gut and throws him into a choke hold. Evans powers out but Jensen slams Evans down. Jensen gets on the turnbuckle and Evans comes out of nowhere with a hurricanrana. Evans is in control now and has Jensen down. Springboard crossbody for a two count on Jensen... Evans goes for another spingboard but finds himself in a flapjack. Shawn Spears makes his way down and Briggs goes up to him but Jensen is out telling him to not worry about it. Jensen is distracted and Evans hits a crossbody over the ropes - throws Jensen back in the ring and then hits a flying neckbreaker for the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

After the match Jensen beats up Evans and Briggs gets pissed.

Dante Chen is stopped backstage. He talks about being underestimated but it's his moment. Page makes his way to the ring.

Backstage Trick Williams is video chatting Ilja Dragunov and discussing his title loss. He approaches Pete Dunn who tells him to figure it out.

Match 3: Ethan Page(c) -vs- Dante Chen



Page is out first followed by Chen. The bell rings and Mike Rome officiates the match starts and then men lock up. Chen is flatten onto the mat and Page heckles Chen. Page showboats and Chen goes for a schoolboy for a two count. Page is goes at him and Chen sends Page into the ropes. Several combos onto Page until Page counters and sends Chen outside. Back in the ring, Page pounds on Chen and slams Chen down for a two count. Chen fights back and gets a sunset flip onto page for a two count. Chen keeps at Page but gets caught up but is able to get an inside cradle for two followed by a backslide pin combo for another two count. Chen gets another two count after some chops and the misses an off the rope splash. Page gets him up for a razors edge for the three count.

Winner: Ethan Page

Oro Mensah comes in to attack Page but is laid out. Mensah attacks Page as he leaves the ring. Oro goes at him in the ring and lays Page out with a spinning kick and does a mock three count pin.

We head back from commercial, and Gallus is backstage. The talk about Hendry and Joe Hendry shows up. He says it's their fault because they said his name. Hendry says he's sticking around because he likes it in NXT. Gallus say they're Scotland and not Hendry.

Back in the ring, we see Izzi Dame while Tatum Paxley looks on for their match. Paxley poses under Dame as she poses and the match starts.

Match 4: Izzi Dame -vs- Tatum Paxley



Paxley starts out strong and sends Dame to the ropes and flys off onto Dame. Dame powers out and gets Paxley down and targets her back. Dame continues to target Paxley back and throws her into the turnbuckle. Backbreaker to Paxley for a two count and Dame gets Paxley in a backbreaker and Wendy Choo comes dowm and Dame gets distracted and Paxley starts chopping down Dame. Big elbow on Dame for a two count. Paxley gets kicked in the face and is down for the two count. Dame goes flying into the steel post. Paxley gets the PsychoTrap for the three count.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

Paxley and Choo share a moment and Paxley puts the barbie head on the beheaded doll from last week.

Thea Hail is backstage with Holland. The rest of Chase U comes by and they all seem to be on the same page.

Match 5: Lola Vice -vs- Jacy Jayne



Lola Vice makes her way to the ring, followed by Jacy Jayne with Jazmyn Nyx. Vice is favouring her wrist due to injury suffered by Perez. Jayne and Vice grapple and Jayne gets Vice down. Vice comes back and gets Jayne outside and when she gets back in she kicks Jayne and covers for a near fall. Jayne hits back with a kick to the face and targets Vice's wrist. More modified submission holds that target the wrist and Vice fights out of it and kicks Jayne down and follows it up with strikes and kicking combos. Vice gets a two count cover, but Jayne gets her down with a kick. Huge backhand by Vice for the three count on Jayne.

Winner: Lola Vice

Fallon Henley comes in and attacks Vice. Sol Ruca and Karmen Petrovic come and to even the odds. Vice, Ruca and Petrovic stand in the ring triumpant.

Tatum Paxley is playing with Wendy Choo's doll. Kelani Jordan comes back and says we are too old to play with dolls and leaves and Paxley pulls out a barbie that looks like Jordan.

Ethan Page is backstage and he talks about Mensah. He says Oro pinning him didn't count and it means nothing and it doesn't bother him.

Match 6: OTM -vs- The OC



OTM is in the ring and out comes The OC. It starts as all out brawl until it's Jaida Parker and Michin in the ring. Michin has Parker in the corner and then throws her around. Parker gets out of the way Michin crashes into the turnbuckle. Parker hammers Michin in the corner and the gets her down for the two count. Michin hits a german suplex and drop quick and the women tag. Price and Gallows are in and Gallows hits two kicks and the Price hits a chokeslam. Bronco Nima is tagged in and he chokes Gallows out on the ropes and lays him out. More punches to Gallows and Price is tagged in. Price gets Gallows into the corner and pummels him and tags Nima in again. Nima strikes down Gallows and chokes him out. Gallows powers out but Price gets back on top. Gallows hits a slam and tags in Michin. Parker comes in and is taken down by Parker. Kicks to Parker for the cover and two count. Parker takes down Michin and both ladies are down. Nima and Anderson come in and Anderson chops at Nima. Anderson hits a neckbreaker and tags in Gallows. Two count on Nima and all four men are in the ring and both Michin and Parker are in and all hell breaks loose. Michin hits eat defeat on Nima. Gallows and Anderson get Nima up and down for the win.

Winners: The OC

Wren Sinclair is backstage with Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne and wants in the group and says she will one day.

We see a fight between Eddy Thorpe and Lexis King from last night setting up a match next week and we will also see Oro Mensah against Ashante Adonis

Match 7: Oba Femi(c) -vs- Duke Hudson



Femi makes his way out with Chase U in the ring. The bell rings and the men lock up. Both men are trying to out muscle each other and collide in the ring and neither budges. It's pretty even until Femi hits a chop and now is control of the match and has Hudson in a headlock. Hudson breaks free and applies his own - Femi breaks out and gets Hudson down. Hudson retreats to his corner to regroup. Headscissor take down on Femi and DDT and Hudson sends Femi outside.

Femi has Hudson in a choke hold as we come back from commercial. Hudson fights his way out but Femi drops Hudson. More chops to Hudson in the corner and kicks to Hudson as well. Sidewalk slam to Hudson for a two count and back into a choke hold. Hudson punches his way out but Femi counters with two back breakers. Femi gets a two count and continues to beat down Hudson. Hudson counters a back drop for a two count. Both men are down and Femi is met with strikes to the gut. Hudson is in control now and has Femi on the ground and Femi rolls out to the outside. Hudson throws himself over the ropes onto Femi. After some back and forth outside Hudson gets Femi in the ring for a two count. Hudson has Femi on the top turnbuckle and is setting up for a superplex but Femi knocks him down. Hudson comes back with The Childhood Dream for a two count. Femi almost gets pinned, but comes back with a chokeslam for a two count on Hudson. Femi props Hudson on the top rope and Hudson sails over and sunset flips off for a two count on Femi. Both men are now outside the ring and Femi tosses Hudson onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Femi gets nails a fall from grace on Hudson for the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

Briggs and Jensen argue outside. Jensen challenges Briggs to a match next week and the show goes off the air.