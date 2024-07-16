PRO Wrestling NOAH Reveals Lineup for UK Tour

PRO Wrestling NOAH UK Tour Stars Announced

Pro Wrestling NOAH is set to make its much-anticipated return to the United Kingdom for the first time in over a decade. The PRO Wrestling NOAH UK Tour, presented by ABEMA and supported by PROGRESS Wrestling, will take place from September 6th to September 8th, 2024. This three-day PRO Wrestling NOAH UK Tour will feature events in Edinburgh, Manchester, and London.

Get your tickets here!

The star-studded lineup for the PRO Wrestling NOAH UK Tour includes some of NOAH's most prominent wrestlers. Fans can look forward to seeing:

Naomichi Marufuji: A four-time GHC Heavyweight Champion, Marufuji is a legend in Japanese wrestling known for his innovative offense and technical prowess. He has been a cornerstone of NOAH since its inception, delivering classic matches against top talents worldwide.

Kaito Kiyomiya: Known for his dynamic in-ring style and as a former GHC Heavyweight Champion, Kiyomiya represents the new generation of NOAH wrestlers. His agility and technical skills have made him a standout performer.

HAYATA: A versatile and skilled competitor, HAYATA has made a significant impact in NOAH with his aerial manoeuvres and resilience. He is a former GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion known for his never-say-die attitude.

Masa Kitamiya: A powerhouse wrestler with a strong fan following, Kitamiya is known for his brute strength and hard-hitting style. He has been involved in some of NOAH's most intense rivalries.

Jack Morris: Morris is recognized for his technical skills and ability to adapt to various wrestling styles. Debuting in 2017, Morris wrestled around the UK wrestling scene, before being invited over to Japan by Pro Wrestling NOAH in the summer of 2022. Since then, the Scot has been a mainstay on their roster and has achieved championship success in winning both the GHC Tag Team Championships (with Antony Greene) and the GHC National Championship.

LJ Cleary: A rising star making waves in the wrestling scene, Cleary is known for his charisma and in-ring versatility, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

YO-HEY: An agile and charismatic performer, YO-HEY captivates audiences with his high-flying moves and infectious energy. He has held multiple titles in NOAH's junior heavyweight division.

Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II: Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II bring a mix of technical and high-flying action, adding a local flavour to the tour.

Alpha Wolf: Known for his high-flying and intense style, Alpha Wolf has made a name for himself with his daring aerial manoeuvres and fearless approach.

AMAKUSA: Bringing his unique energy and talent to the tour, AMAKUSA is known for his innovative moves and dynamic presence in the ring.

Axel Tischer: A familiar face to UK fans, known for his time in WWE as Alexander Wolfe, Tischer brings experience and a hard-hitting style to the tour.

Dragon Bane: Adding a touch of Lucha Libre to the events, Dragon Bane is celebrated for his acrobatic skills and exciting matches.

Gene Munny: A staple in the UK independent scene, Munny is known for his entertaining character and solid wrestling abilities.

Grado: Beloved for his entertaining and larger-than-life persona, Grado is a crowd favourite with a unique blend of humour and wrestling talent.

KENOH: A fierce competitor and current top star in NOAH, KENOH is known for his intensity and leadership within the promotion.

Luke Jacobs: A promising talent from the UK, Jacobs is gaining recognition for his hard-hitting style and technical proficiency.

Manabu Soya: Known for his power and presence in the ring, Soya brings a physical and impactful style to his matches.

Ricky Knight Jr: A standout in the British wrestling scene, Knight Jr is known for his technical skills and ability to deliver high-quality matches.

Saxon Huxley: Adding his unique style to the tour, Huxley is known for his unorthodox approach and strong character work.

Taishi Ozawa: A rising star from NOAH, Ozawa is known for his impressive athleticism and potential in the ring.

Tate Mayfairs: Known for his charisma and in-ring skills, Mayfairs is a promising talent in the UK wrestling scene.

Trew & Lacey: A popular tag team bringing excitement to the tour, Trew & Lacey are known for their teamwork and crowd-pleasing style.

Ulka Sasaki: Bringing his technical prowess to the UK, Sasaki is known for his submission skills and in-ring intelligence having previously been in the UFC.

The tour dates and locations are as follows:

September 6 : O2 Academy Edinburgh, Scotland

: O2 Academy Edinburgh, Scotland September 7 : O2 Ritz Manchester, England

: O2 Ritz Manchester, England September 8: Electric Ballroom Camden, London

This tour is a historic moment for Pro Wrestling NOAH, as it not only showcases their top talent but also strengthens their collaboration with PROGRESS Wrestling, bringing a unique blend of Japanese and British wrestling styles to fans in the UK.

Tickets for the events are available now, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots to witness this rare and exciting wrestling tour. For more details and ticket information, visit the official ticket website.

The New Year 2024 promises to be a spectacle of athleticism, drama, and entertainment, embodying the vibrant spirit of professional wrestling.

You can see PRO Wrestling NOAH UK Tour stars Yoshiki Inamura, now known as YOICHI and Taishi Ozawa on DEMAND PROGRESS PLUS.

Watch PRO Wrestling NOAH UK Tour online at Wrestle Universe.