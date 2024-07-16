WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision Viewership Rebounds on July 13th

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

AEW Collision saw a notable increase in viewership on July 13th, bouncing back after the previous week's dip due to running against WWE Money in the Bank.

According to Wrestlenomics, 362,000 viewers tuned in on Saturday, a rise from last week's 306,000 viewers who watched while the show competed with WWE Money in the Bank.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision achieved a 0.14 rating, up from the previous week's 0.08 rating.

The episode faced stiff competition, including news coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and UFC Fight Night Prelims airing during Collision's timeslot.

The July 13th episode of AEW Collision featured exciting matches, including a tag team bout where Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly took on Undisputed Kingdom. The opening match saw Konosuke Takeshita battling Tommy Billington, with other highlights including Roderick Strong versus Dalton Castle and Skye Blue facing Harley Cameron.

