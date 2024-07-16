Former WWE Superstar Claims Goldberg's Worst Match Could Have Been Avoided

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A former WWE star revealed that one of Goldberg's worst matches could have been avoided if WWE had stuck to the original plan.

Super ShowDown 2019, the third WWE event in Saudi Arabia, featured Goldberg vs. The Undertaker in the main event. The match, widely criticized, saw Goldberg drop The Undertaker on his head, nearly causing a serious injury. Frustration was evident as the match went off the rails.

Various issues contributed to the poor match, including the wrestlers’ age, the heat, and Goldberg’s early concussion. However, the dangerous encounter could have been avoided if plans hadn’t changed.

After being embarrassed by John Cena at WrestleMania 35, Elias was attacked by The Undertaker on Raw. Speaking with Alistair McGeorge from Metro, Elijah, formerly Elias, claimed that both Vince McMahon and The Undertaker had informed him that he would be The Deadman’s opponent in Saudi Arabia:

“We did a thing on Monday Night Raw, where I sang a song, he came out, he Tombstoned me and it was the whole thing. I can remember Vince [McMahon] said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be working with Taker.’ Taker pulled me aside, he’s like, ‘Hey, man, we’re gonna go do some business at Saudi, we’re gonna have some fun.’”

Elijah commented on Goldberg replacing him and agreed the match wasn't good:

“And dude, I’m game for anything, I’ll do whatever, I’m ready to have some fun and kill it, you know? I want to make my stamp here and really do something with The Undertaker. I think they called in Goldberg. And they had that infamous match in Saudi. And that match is what it is, whatever. My personal opinion is, it would have went way better with me and [Undertaker] and a lot safer, probably! But, you know, that’s how history goes sometimes.”

Elijah noted the storyline was supposed to continue from Raw after WrestleMania but creative plans often changed suddenly.