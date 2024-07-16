WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Reveals Rejected Pitch for Sting's Final Match at AEW Revolution 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair revealed a rejected pitch he made to Tony Khan for Sting’s final match at AEW Revolution 2024:

“I gave them a finish for that match and they looked at me like I had seven different heads… I don’t think Tony knew that I was on blood thinners. I’ve been doing all that sh*t for all these years and I’ve had blood clots since 2012. If he asked me once, he asked me 10 times. He said, ‘do not cut yourself, please.’

I wanted those guys to have the same match, but at the end, instead of leaving me laying there like that, just keep me on the outside the whole time. At the end, as Sting is standing there and those guys are gone, I jump on Sting. Boom boom boom, one big move to me [and] puts the Scorpion on me and we go out the way we started 31 years ago. It would have blown the roof off the joint and it would have made me a heel so I had somewhere to go because it’s just hard to get the people to get mad at me now. I haven’t heard back from him since… ‘Ric, that’s a good idea, we’ll call you later on.’ At least I thought I could prove to him that I was thinking.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
