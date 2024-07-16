WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Pete Dunne Speaks Out After Attacking Sheamus

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Pete Dunne Speaks Out After Attacking Sheamus

On the July 15 edition of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus faced Big Bronson Reed in a grueling match. Sheamus emerged victorious, but his celebration was cut short by an attack from Reed. Pete Dunne appeared to help Sheamus, seemingly returning a favor. However, after rejecting Sheamus's handshake, Dunne stunned everyone by attacking Sheamus.

On RAW Talk, Dunne explained his actions: "What are you asking me for? Go find Sheamus and ask him because he knows. As for tonight, I went out with receipts and Bronson Reed got his. So, let’s take tonight as a reintroduction to the Bruiserweight. The Bruiserweight is no corner man. I’m not here to lift people up; I tear people down."

Sheamus has also reacted to Dunne's betrayal. Fans eagerly await to see if a feud will unfold between Sheamus and Dunne after this surprising turn of events.


Tags: #wwe #raw #pete dunne #sheamus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88469/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π