Pete Dunne Speaks Out After Attacking Sheamus

On the July 15 edition of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus faced Big Bronson Reed in a grueling match. Sheamus emerged victorious, but his celebration was cut short by an attack from Reed. Pete Dunne appeared to help Sheamus, seemingly returning a favor. However, after rejecting Sheamus's handshake, Dunne stunned everyone by attacking Sheamus.

On RAW Talk, Dunne explained his actions: "What are you asking me for? Go find Sheamus and ask him because he knows. As for tonight, I went out with receipts and Bronson Reed got his. So, let’s take tonight as a reintroduction to the Bruiserweight. The Bruiserweight is no corner man. I’m not here to lift people up; I tear people down."

Sheamus has also reacted to Dunne's betrayal. Fans eagerly await to see if a feud will unfold between Sheamus and Dunne after this surprising turn of events.