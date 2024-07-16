Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT Episode: Oba Femi Defends Title, Six-Man Tag Team, More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight's WWE NXT promises to be a must-see episode.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will put his title on the line against Duke Hudson of Chase University. Tensions are high after last week's backstage confrontation between The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel) and Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang), leading to a six-man tag team showdown this week.

Another grudge match brewing is between Brooks Jensen and Je'Von Evans. Last week, Jensen's attack on Evans prevented him from competing in the main event. Now, Evans seeks payback in a one-on-one encounter.

The action doesn't stop there. The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin) will collide with O.T.M. (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker) in a six-person mixed tag team match. Additionally, Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame will battle it out in the ring, and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is scheduled to address the audience.