Erick Rowan Shares Emotional Tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Erick Rowan recently spoke about the passing of two wrestlers who were very close to him. Starting his WWE journey in NXT, Rowan became known as the “second son” of The Wyatt Family, alongside Bray Wyatt and “first son” Luke Harper. The trio moved to the main roster as The Wyatt Family on Raw.

Tragically, Harper (also known as Brodie Lee) passed away in 2020, followed by Wyatt in 2023. In June 2024, the Wyatt Sicks faction debuted on Raw, marking Rowan's return after his 2020 release. Led by Uncle Howdy (Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas), the group brings Firefly Funhouse characters to life, with Rowan as Ramblin’ Rabbit.

In recent Raw episodes, Dallas (as Uncle Howdy) has shared his grief through VHS interviews. On July 15th, Rowan was featured in an emotional segment.

In the segment, Rowan shared the deep impact of losing Wyatt and Lee, vowing to honor their legacy through “beautiful art”:

“Not gonna lie, the last few years have been very, very hard. You know I used to have a family. We were unstoppable, inseparable, always had each other’s backs. And one day just, the whole world changed. I lost a brother, the person who believed in me more than anybody else, just gone. It knocked me on my ass, but in those situations, you get up, wipe the dust off you and you keep moving. That’s what you gotta do."

“Just when I thought I had everything going, my other brother, he’s gone too. I had no more family, no more will, nothing. I fell down a well, I couldn’t get out. I didn’t want to get out, why? Why would I want to get out? I felt catatonic, I couldn’t move, numb to everything, numb to the world. And who’s going to miss me? I’m just Rowan."

“It gives me hope. When I was at my lowest and he reached out to me and pulled me up. When I saw the hand I accepted it because I knew I needed it. I knew I needed help. I got up and now I have a purpose. A purpose in my life to help those like myself. This reminds me of that beacon of hope. We’re going to take our broken hearts and make beautiful art.”

Later that night, the group confronted Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers after they attempted to ambush Dallas.