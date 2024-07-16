Jey Uso Mocks Dominik Mysterio's Troubles with Rhea Ripley

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the July 15th episode of Raw, Dominik Mysterio struggled to fix things with Ripley, only making them worse. In a backstage segment, Uso was thrilled to hear Ripley might be single, angering Mysterio, who was advised by Priest to use his prison smarts.

In the match, Uso was close to winning until Liv Morgan interfered. Uso pinned Mysterio after Ripley stormed ringside, then motioned for Ripley to call him before celebrating.

In a Raw exclusive, Uso was asked if the victory or Ripley's potential singleness was more significant:

“I mean, they both minds coincide at the same time. But having a victory out there on Mon-Jey Night Raw, hits a little different though. I don’t know what’s going on [with Morgan and Mysterio]. I don’t know if it’s a love triangle going on.”

Jey Uso then suggested Ripley deserved better and offered to take her to Waffle House:

“Rhea? Nah. I think she deserves better. If she needs a shoulder to cry on, holla at your Uce. We can take it slow. Go to Waffle House. You probably ain’t never been to Waffle House, though, but you need to come this way, Rhea. It’s a little cheap, but it’s good. The quality’s good. She looks like she would eat ten egg whites and a chicken, but I’m all about that triple hash-brown life, Uce. Double waffle, chocolate-chip cookie, Uce.

We gonna get along just fine, though, Rhea. [Mimes calling motion] You know what I’m saying? You know what I’m saying, Rhea? I know this on WWE.com, and you gonna see it, it be on Twitter, Instagram, whatever. You gonna see it, but yeah, whenever you ready. We gotta be in the south, though, because there’s no Waffle House everywhere like that. Yeet.”