Chad Gable and New Allies Launch Assault on Wyatt Sicks on WWE Raw

Gable's frustration at failing to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title led him to turn on Sami Zayn after WrestleMania 40. He then lashed out at his Alpha Academy partners Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa, blaming them for his failures until they finally left him.

The arrival of The Wyatt Sicks in WWE marked another low point for Gable, who became one of their first victims. Their stalking has left Gable terrified, but on Raw in Dayton, he thought he had figured out a plan.

Gable called out Bo Dallas, who was revealed to be Uncle Howdy, and with the help of Julius & Brutus Creed, they attacked Dallas, confirming their new alliance.

However, their attack only amused Dallas as The Wyatt Sicks emerged, forcing Gable and The Creeds to flee the ring.