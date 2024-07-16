WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chad Gable and New Allies Launch Assault on Wyatt Sicks on WWE Raw
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024
Chad Gable's recent struggles seem to be turning around as he finds unexpected allies in his toughest battle yet.
Gable's frustration at failing to capture the WWE Intercontinental Title led him to turn on Sami Zayn after WrestleMania 40. He then lashed out at his Alpha Academy partners Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa, blaming them for his failures until they finally left him.
The arrival of The Wyatt Sicks in WWE marked another low point for Gable, who became one of their first victims. Their stalking has left Gable terrified, but on Raw in Dayton, he thought he had figured out a plan.
Gable called out Bo Dallas, who was revealed to be Uncle Howdy, and with the help of Julius & Brutus Creed, they attacked Dallas, confirming their new alliance.
However, their attack only amused Dallas as The Wyatt Sicks emerged, forcing Gable and The Creeds to flee the ring.