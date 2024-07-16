WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sami Zayn & Friends Comedy Show Added to SummerSlam Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

A Sami Zayn & Friends comedy show is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam weekend. WWE announced on Monday that "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland" will take place on August 2nd at The Agora Cleveland, just ahead of the PPV on Saturday.

SAMI ZAYN & FRIENDS DO CLEVELAND ADDED TO SUMMERSLAM® WEEKEND
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET

Following the success of Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto ahead of Money In The Bank®, WWE® today announced the second installment of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show will take place at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. The debut show in Toronto featured WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, Johnny Knoxville and others.


Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #summerslam

