Sami Zayn & Friends Comedy Show Added to SummerSlam Weekend

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A Sami Zayn & Friends comedy show is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam weekend. WWE announced on Monday that "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland" will take place on August 2nd at The Agora Cleveland, just ahead of the PPV on Saturday.

You can see the full announcement below:

SAMI ZAYN & FRIENDS DO CLEVELAND ADDED TO SUMMERSLAM® WEEKEND

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET

Following the success of Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto ahead of Money In The Bank®, WWE® today announced the second installment of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show will take place at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.

Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.

Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. The debut show in Toronto featured WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, Johnny Knoxville and others.