Sami Zayn & Friends Comedy Show Added to SummerSlam Weekend

A Sami Zayn & Friends comedy show is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam weekend. WWE announced on Monday that "Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland" will take place on August 2nd at The Agora Cleveland, just ahead of the PPV on Saturday.
You can see the full announcement below:
Following the success of Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto ahead of Money In The Bank®, WWE® today announced the second installment of WWE Superstar Sami Zayn’s comedy show will take place at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2 as part of SummerSlam® weekend.
Tickets for Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland go on sale Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.agoracleveland.com/. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available beginning Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET until 11:59 p.m. ET. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available to purchase.
Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland is a comedy and variety show featuring guests from the worlds of comedy, television and WWE. The debut show in Toronto featured WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Bayley, Johnny Knoxville and others.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com