WWE Monday Night Raw Results (July 15, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 15, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST. Rajah.com is the official results partner of WNS.

WWE RAW RESULTS (JULY 15, 2024): DAYTON, OH.

The usual "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs and then we shoot to a very elaborate video package looking at Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's long rivalry, with each injuring the other and Liv going after Dominik Mysterio lately.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan Kick Off This Week's Show

A live shot of Ripley exiting an elevator is shown and then we get the Goodfellas kitchen scene, single camera shot as she walks through the backstage area all the way out to the stage, where her theme hits and the crowd roars. She says Liv has been walking around that entire time with something that's hers, and it's not Dominik Mysterio, it's the WWE Women's World Championship.

Ripley then calls Morgan out to the ring. The theme for Dominik Mysterio hits instead. The crowd boos as "Daddy" Dom makes his way out with his purple cow vest on. He tries to talk as he heads to the ring with a single rose in-hand, ala Eddie Guerrero and Chyna. The crowd chants "You f*cked up!" at him and loudly boos over anything he says, per usual.

As he tries talking to Ripley, who has her back turned to him, we hear another voice. Liv Morgan appears on the big screen. She says she's sorry about her voice, which is almost gone, because she's had a long weekend in Mexico and she's known to be a screamer. She brings up her vow to take everything from her. She boasts kissing Dom and says it's good she's back, but now Liv's on top.

Dom tells Ripley it's not like that. Ripley ignores him. She tells Liv her Revenge Tour ends when she finally gets in the ring with her. She says she's waited three months and she can wait a bit longer. She challenges her to a match at SummerSlam. She warns Ripley that she's not the same little Liv she remembers. She touts helping Dom beat his deadbeat dad Rey Mysterio, something Ripley couldn't do.

She accepts Ripley's challenge and tells Dom she hopes to see him there. Ripley says she knows she'll see her soon. She says at SummerSlam she not only ends her Revenge Tour and her title reign, she's gonna end her career. She drops the mic and says "Watch me!" and blows a kiss right into the camera, all-the-while continuing to ignore and not even look at Dom-Dom.

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

We see some more arrival shots of Superstars in action tonight and then we return inside the Nutter Center where the theme for Sheamus hits. Pat McAfee proclaims it "FIGHT NIGHT ...BABY!" as 'The Celtic Warrior' heads to the ring to kick things off with our opening match of the show. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dom still following Rhea Ripley around trying to apologize. Ripley sees The Judgment Day Clubhouse decorated and asks "What's this?" Dom says he wanted to do something special. She throws flowers in his face. He turns and sees Damian Priest having a good chuckle over this. Back inside the arena, "Big" Bronson Reed makes his way out. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Sheamus sent flying on the floor by Reed. He fights back and beats down Reed near the commentary desk, with McAfee getting caught up in the chaos. Cole asks if McAfee is alright, and he says he is. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, we see Sheamus hoist the massive Reed up for White Noise for a two-count.

Reed hits a big sit out power bomb to take back over control of things, but not for long, as Sheamus shifts the momentum back in his favor and picks up the win. After the match, we see Reed about to sneak attack Sheamus from behind, but Pete Dunne prevents it.

Sheamus goes to thank him, but Dunne again wants nothing to do with him, walking away. When Sheamus turns, Dunne hits the ring and attacks Sheamus from behind. With Sheamus still down, Reed climbs the top-rope and hits a big Tsunami.

Winner: Sheamus

Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville

Backstage, we see Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley catching up until Dom-Dom asks if he can talk to Ripley. He tries making up again, but again she isn't trying to hear it. We head to another commercial break. When we return, Michael Cole breaks news regarding the pulled pork sandwiches returning to Bojangles. Big news, folks. Special WWE collector cups included.

Sami Zayn catches up with Ilja Dragunov backstage and the two talk about their main event tonight for the Intercontinental Championship. A lengthy GUNTHER video package airs hyping his upcoming challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. We then see Zelina Vega dropping pipe bombs on Sonya Deville's forehead and Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler's Dominik Mysterio-style mustaches.

Inside the arena, Zelina Vega's theme hits and she makes her way out for our next match of the evening. We head to a pre-match break. When we return, Sonya Deville makes her way out and the bell sounds. This one doesn't last long, with Deville picking up the win after an assist from Baszler and Stark at ringside. After the match, the beat down continues until Kayden Carter, Katana Chance and Lyra Valkyria make the save.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Damian Priest, GUNTHER Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio approach Damian Priest and ask him why he didn't warn him about Rhea Ripley being there last week. He says he tried to but he was too busy with Liv Morgan. Up comes "Main Event" Jey Uso asking if the rumors that Rhea Ripley is single are true. Dom is talked into fighting Uso later by Priest. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Adam Pearce in the locker room talking to some referees when Chad Gable comes in and says he has cracked the code. He says Uncle Howdy is Bo Dallas. He says he saw them talking last week and wants the details. Pearce says it was private and that Bo is here tonight if Gable wants to talk to him. Gable says he's gonna call him out later and handle things himself like always.

Inside the arena we hear "All rise!" as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest makes his way out to the ring for his scheduled face-to-face showdown with GUNTHER ahead of their upcoming title tilt at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland. Cole points out they've never competed one-on-one before but they will at this year's SummerSlam premium live event on August 3.

Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

Priest says he's got a match against Braun Strowman, but everyone knows what is advertised for tonight, so he wants to do it right now. He calls out GUNTHER. The theme for "The Ring General" hits and out he comes. The two take turns in a typical promo battle, insulting each other, with GUNTHER calling Priest street trash. They have a very rough face-to-face, nose-to-nose push-fest until Braun Strowman's theme hits.

As Strowman makes his way to the ring, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see "Main Event" Jey Uso and Adam Pearce talking. Uso vs. Dom is made for later tonight. Up comes Bron Breakker, who is critical of Pearce for giving Ilja Dragunov a shot at Sami Zayn tonight. He tells him he's gonna beat them both up.

Pearce says he anticipated that so he calls a ton of security to make sure he leaves. Back inside the arena, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with Priest vs. Strowman in our next match of the evening. Strowman out-muscles Priest in their first lock-up and then flexes and roars to boast that fact. Strowman continues to dominate the action.

He knocks Priest out to the floor and calls for the Strowman Express around the ringside area. Priest ends up sending him over the barricade as he charged at him. Strowman clutches his leg and yells in pain as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Strowman fights in the lead until his knee gives out. Priest hits his South of Heaven chokeslam on the big man for the win.

After the match, GUNTHER's theme hits and out he comes as Priest is celebrating his win. GUNTHER walks right up to him and chops the hell out of him. Priest blasts him back and sends GUNTHER retreating from the ring.

Winner: Damian Priest

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Backstage, we see Chad Gable in the background overhearing the former Alpha Academy crew talking about someone they feel bad for that needs help. Gable walks up and says it's good they've got that behind him, because he's figured it out -- Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy. They look at him like that is obvious and then tell him they weren't talking about him just now.

Xavier Woods walks up and they tell him that since Kofi Kingston is going to be out for a few weeks, they would like to help him take out The Final Testament and get revenge on them next week. Gable throws a hissy fit because they are offering to help Woods but not him.

Inside the arena, the theme for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance hits and out they come for our next match of the evening. Joining them in their corner at ringside is Lyra Valkyria. As they settle inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a video package looking at the WWE Supershows in Mexico this past weekend. Back in the arena, Sonya Deville accompanies Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, we see Carter and Chance hit a Keg Stand on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, the fast-paced, high-flying offense from these four continues, culminating with Stark launching their opposition overhead and Baszler catching her with a flying knee on the way down for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

Drew McIntyre Meets With Adam Pearce About His Suspension

The Pat-astrater comes out for McAfee and Cole to review The Miz's performance on the 17th party hole at a big celebrity golf tournament over the weekend, which included Travis and Jason Kelce.

In The Judgment Day Clubhouse, we see Dom telling Rhea Ripley that he's got "Main Event" Jey Uso tonight. She asks if he's stupid. He says he'll go cancel it. She asks if he's a coward. He says he just wants to show Uso and everyone that she's still his Mami and "belongs to me." She gets offended and walks off as he says he didn't mean it like that. We head to another break.

Back from the break. We see Raw G.M. Adam Pearce in the ring for his scheduled meeting with Drew McIntyre about his fine and suspension. He calls McIntyre to the ring. As he makes his way out, we see footage of McIntyre's rampage at the Money In The Bank Post-Show, which is why he got suspended.

Pearce says he thinks they're on the verge of something special with McIntyre. Pearce says he knows the people want the match with CM Punk. He says he knows Punk is at home like he requested, doing everything he can do to get cleared, because he wants the match. Pearce says his only question is does McIntyre want the match.

McIntyre says he knows full well he wants nothing more. He says good and tells him he needs to get past the pettyness and the drama before the match. He tells McIntyre to look at him when he's talking to him. McIntyre assures him he's ready and asks if the crowd is ready for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. They roar and break out in a loud "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chant.

Drew says they're ready. He tells Pearce he's the one with the power. Pearce says there's one more thing he wants him to do. McIntyre says anything. Pearce calls the two referees into the ring that McIntyre assaulted at the Money In The Bank Post-Show. He tells Drew to apologize to them for what he did. McIntyre asks why he would do that.

Pearce insists he apologizes. McIntyre says at this point you're trying to embarrass me. He says just make the match official. Pearce says they got hurt and McIntyre needs to acknowledge it and apologize for it. McIntyre hesitates and fans break out in a "Say your sorry!" chant. McIntyre walks over to them and takes a deep breath. "No." He says he refuses to apologize to referees after all they've done to screw him lately.

He rants to Pearce again about all that Punk did. McIntyre says Pearce deserved that elbow. He says everyone should be on their hands and knees apologizing to him. He says he would never accept an apology from CM Punk. He says he wants Punk's head on a spike. Pearce tells him he's still suspended if he doesn't. McIntyre stops as he was leaving the ring and turns around. He shoves both referees down on their asses.

He gets in Pearce's face but then Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' theme hits. Rollins runs down to the ring and he and McIntyre brawl. Rollins knocks him down and goes a stomp but McIntyre slides out of the ring. Drew storms off to the back in a huff and the explosive segment comes to an end on that note.

The Wyatt Sicks' Latest VHS Tape: Erick Rowan

To the commentators at ringside, McAfee and Cole show video package of The Pat McAfee Show being invaded by The Wyatt Sicks once again. A VHS tape was delivered. Cole introduces the video now, which is played. We see Erick Rowan sitting on a chair. He gets emotional as he talks about being part of a family that is no longer here.

He says the whole world changed around him. He says he lost a brother. He says he picked himself up, dusted himself off and moved on, because that's all you can do. He says then his other brother died. He begins crying. He says he fell down a well. He couldn't move and was numb to the world. He says "I'm just Rowan."

He is asked how that makes him feel as a Sheep mask is thrown to him. He says it gives him hope. He says he needed help and saw he had a purpose in life. A purpose to help others like himself. He says the sheep mask reminds him of that beacon of hope. The video cuts out and wraps up on that note. Powerful stuff.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso

Back inside the arena, the theme for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio hits and out he comes for his scheduled match against "Main Event" Jey Uso. As he settles into the ring for the match where he will attempt to defend Mami's honor, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see tweets from Triple H hyping up Jelly Roll for SummerSlam and his songs that will serve as the official themes for "The Biggest Party of the Summer." From there, "Main Event" Jey Uso makes his way out as Cole and McAfee have some fun at the commentary desk. In the ring, Dom-Dom sneak attacks Uso from behind.

As the action continues, we see a replay of Dom attacking Uso to start things off, with McAfee saying, "We were all YEET'in' hard in the Nutter Center, and then this happened." How can you not love Pat McAfee, folks? We see Dom yelling at Uso not to talk about his Mami as he beats him down some more.

The action spills to the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Liv Morgan run down to the ring and once again, Dom is knocked onto her. She rolls over on top of him and mounts him. She leans down to kiss him but stops when Rhea Ripley's theme hits.

Out she comes and Liv runs through the crowd to avoid her. Back at ringside, Dom follows Ripley around like a puppy dog apologizing some more. Ripley yells at him to get back in the ring. He does and walks right into a spear and an Uso splash for the loss. Uso gives Ripley the "call me" hand sign after the match.

Winner: "Main Event" Jey Uso

Chad Gable Calls Out The Wyatt Sicks' Bo Dallas

A video package for Ilja Dragunov ahead of tonight's Raw main event for the Intercontinental Championship airs. When it wraps up, we return inside the Nutter Center where Chad Gable's theme hits and out he comes to call out The Wyatt Sicks' Bo Dallas.

As he settles in the ring, we cut to a special look at the new "Twisters" movie and then head to a quick commercial break. When we return, we see Dom approached by Ripley backstage. She hands him a flower and says "I don't belong to anybody. You belong to me." Dom smiles as she walks off.

Back inside the arena, Chad Gable settles in the ring and reveals the biggest mystery in WWE history -- Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy. He calls him out. Dallas comes out with no music in his regular clothes. He heads to the ring but is attacked from behind as he headed to the ring by The Creed Brothers in suits.

They beat him up as they bring him to the ring, where they hold him and Gable continues to pound on him, all-the-while Dallas is smiling and laughing. Gable hits a big suplex that drops Dallas right on his head. Yikes. Dallas crawls into the corner and laughs and says "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!"

Fans chant "You still suck!" Gable loses it and grabs Dallas by the face and asks what's so funny and what is Bo laughing at. The lights in the building go out. The single piano note begins playing for a huge pop as fans chant "You f*cked up!" at Gable and company.

The Wyatt Sicks' group shadows appear on the stage. The lantern pops into sight. They begin slowly walking out together and somehow Uncle Howdy is with them, even though Gable cracked the code and proved he was Bo Dallas. They surround the ring, which Gable and the Creed's are still in.

They end up leaving the ring and Bo Dallas, still in his regular clothes, drops to his knees in the middle of the ring and starts laughing as The Wyatt Sicks, including Uncle Howdy, surround him and lay the lantern down and they all pose together. We then head to another commercial break. Simple but awesome stuff with the Wyatt's as usual.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

It's main event time!

But first, WWE announces the return of CM Punk, Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville, as well as Alpha Academy & Xavier Woods vs. The Final Testament for next week's WWE Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes "The Mad Dragon" for his big Intercontinental Championship opportunity. He settles inside the squared circle and then the reigning, defending champion Sami Zayn makes his way out as Cole plugs his comedy show for SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland.

After some early back-and-forth action gets things started, we see Zayn hit a big high spot from the ring to floor on Dragunov. A super slow-motion replay of it is shown as we transition into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Dragunov settle into a prolonged offensive lead.

Dragunov has Zayn down and out on the floor, and to make matters worse, he pounces on him from the ring apron with an H-Bomb. He rolls a lifeless Zayn back into the ring and comes off the ropes with a coast-to-coast shot that sends him crashing to the canvas. Dragunov comes off the top-rope but lands on the raised knees of Zayn.

Zayn fights back into the lead and hits a Helluva Kick that knocks Dragunov out to the floor. Zayn rolls out to get Dragunov, but out comes Bron Breakker. He sprints around the ring and nearly tears Ilja in half with a spear. The referee calls for the bell. Zayn and Breakker trade shots and then Breakker takes him into the ring and hits a back-breaker.

He runs the ropes faster than any other human can and runs over Zayn as the dog barks in the crowd spread throughout the building. Breakker's theme hits as he stands tall in the ring as this week's show comes to a close. That's how things wrap up this week. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: No Contest