AEW Dallas/Arlington Event in the Works for 2025?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2024

Wrestling fans in the Dallas/Arlington area, brace yourselves! According to reports from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, AEW is planning a major event in 2025. While details are scarce, the event is rumored to be a stadium show, potentially rivaling AEW's biggest spectacles.

Local officials are expected to make an official announcement by the end of the year, with final arrangements still underway. Though the nature of the event remains a mystery, AEW is already familiar with the area, holding tapings for their Saturday show, Collision, in the Dallas/Arlington/Ft. Worth region.

We'll update you when we hear more.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew

