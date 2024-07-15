Ric Flair Reveals He Hasn't Spoken to Steve Austin in a Year

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ric Flair appeared on today's Busted Open Radio to discuss the shift towards generational talent in WWE. As the company transitions into a new era, fresh faces are climbing to the top.

During the show, Flair mentioned that he stays in touch with some veterans from the 90s and 2000s but hasn't heard much from Stone Cold Steve Austin, who seems to be keeping busy at home in Texas.

Flair shared, "I was talking to Ashley (Charlotte) yesterday and I said it's just a whole new time in life. It's funny but - I don't mean funny by we don't talk to him but, like Steve has just disappeared. I would talk to him once a week, twice a week, once a month. I haven't talked to Steve in a year."

Flair added that he still connects with other legends. "I talk to Taker occasionally and I see Foley at signings and HBK but if you look at all the guys that were around, the names - the generational guys you would call talent or the great workers or biggest stars or Mr. WrestleMania or whatever, they're all gone. It's a whole new era guys."

Steve Austin remains very much active on social media where he shares photos and videos of him taking care of his cats.