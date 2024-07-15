Rikishi Says Jey Uso Not Winning MITB Briefcase "Kind of Hit a Nerve"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rikishi saw a significant opportunity for WWE to generate substantial revenue if they had made Jey Uso the men’s Money In The Bank winner. However, the briefcase ultimately went to Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi expressed his reaction to Jey not being the one to claim the briefcase over a week ago in Toronto. As Jey and Jimmy's father, he admitted that it “kind of hit a nerve” with him. Rikishi acknowledged the decision not to give Jey the briefcase due to his “bloodline” background but strongly believes there’s money to be made with “Main Event” Jey Uso.

“I’m gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don’t lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn’t have a bad track record. The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does.”

Despite not winning the match, WWE clearly has full confidence in Jey Uso's star power. Last week on WWE RAW, Uso defeated Chad Gable in the opening match before quickly exiting the ring when The Wyatt Sicks appeared. Jey Uso is undoubtedly one of the top three babyfaces on RAW, alongside the injured CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Although there are no concrete plans for Jey as WWE heads towards SummerSlam, he will likely be involved in something major, whether that’s a crossover with The Bloodline or potentially something with the aforementioned Wyatt Sicks.