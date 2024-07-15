WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rikishi Says Jey Uso Not Winning MITB Briefcase "Kind of Hit a Nerve"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2024

Rikishi Says Jey Uso Not Winning MITB Briefcase "Kind of Hit a Nerve"

Rikishi saw a significant opportunity for WWE to generate substantial revenue if they had made Jey Uso the men’s Money In The Bank winner. However, the briefcase ultimately went to Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi expressed his reaction to Jey not being the one to claim the briefcase over a week ago in Toronto. As Jey and Jimmy's father, he admitted that it “kind of hit a nerve” with him. Rikishi acknowledged the decision not to give Jey the briefcase due to his “bloodline” background but strongly believes there’s money to be made with “Main Event” Jey Uso.

“I’m gonna go back to the numbers. The numbers don’t lie with Yeet. The merchandise that the Yeet Man has done so much for the company. The Yeet Man, he doesn’t have a bad track record. The Yeet Man is not a liability. The Yeet Man shows up to work and does what he does.”

Despite not winning the match, WWE clearly has full confidence in Jey Uso's star power. Last week on WWE RAW, Uso defeated Chad Gable in the opening match before quickly exiting the ring when The Wyatt Sicks appeared. Jey Uso is undoubtedly one of the top three babyfaces on RAW, alongside the injured CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Although there are no concrete plans for Jey as WWE heads towards SummerSlam, he will likely be involved in something major, whether that’s a crossover with The Bloodline or potentially something with the aforementioned Wyatt Sicks.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Aspires to Be the Female Miz

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE star Chelsea Green shared her ambitious career goals in wrestling. She revealed: “I [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 15, 2024 02:45PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #jey uso #rikishi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88448/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π