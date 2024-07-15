WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite to be Among First Events Held at New Indiana Venue

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2024

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that their popular show Dynamite will be one of the first events held at the brand new Fishers Event Center in Indiana. The venue, located in Fishers, a suburb of Indianapolis, is slated to open in November and will host Dynamite live on Wednesday, December 4th. AEW's Rampage will also be taped at the Event Center that same night.

With a capacity of 7,500 seats, the Fishers Event Center is poised to become the largest mid-size event center in the region. This marks a new location for AEW in Indiana, as previous shows were held at the Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The December 4th Dynamite episode falls just weeks before AEW's upcoming pay-per-view event, Worlds End, which takes place on Saturday, December 28th in Orlando, Florida.

Tags: #aew #indiana #fishers event center

