AEW Announces Next Battle of the Belts Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2024

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed the date and location for the upcoming edition of their "Battle of the Belts" series. The special one-hour show will air live on TNT at 10 pm Eastern on Saturday, July 27th, following that night's episode of "Collision."

Both Collision and Battle of the Belts XI will be held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AEW is setting up a residency at the venue for approximately five weeks, during which they will also tape episodes of their secondary show "Rampage" and record content for Ring of Honor Television (ROH TV).

This marks the fifth installment of the "Battle of the Belts" series, which launched in January 2022 following the debut of "Rampage" and the move of "Dynamite" to TNT. Despite the addition of "Collision" last year, AEW has continued to produce the quarterly championship-focused specials.

While official confirmation and match announcements are still pending from AEW, fans can expect an exciting night of title bouts at the upcoming "Battle of the Belts" event.

