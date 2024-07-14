AEW President Tony Khan Optimistic About Media Rights Renewal with Warner Bros. Discovery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) President Tony Khan expressed optimism about renewing their media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) during an interview with SportsGrid.

Khan highlighted the significance of a new deal, stating, "It's going to be a huge thing...It'll mean a very secure future for AEW for a very long time to come." He praised the ongoing discussions, acknowledging WBD's positive offers and the strong working relationship between the two companies.

While acknowledging the complexity of the negotiations due to the extensive content (five hours of weekly wrestling and streaming), Khan expressed enthusiasm: "There's all kinds of things to talk about. It's really, really very exciting for the future of AEW."

Khan commended WBD CEO David Zaslav's personal engagement in the negotiations. He reiterated AEW's desire for a long-term partnership, stating, "We're having a great time here and we have a great relationship with the management."