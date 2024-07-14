WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rachael Ellering Signs with AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

Despite the lack of a formal announcement on social media, Rachael Ellering is officially part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Typically, AEW uses social media graphics with the "#AllElite" hashtag to announce new signings. However, Fightful Select reports that Ellering has been signed to a contract for "quite some time" despite this.

This news comes after Ellering was listed on the official website of Ring of Honor (ROH), AEW's sister company. It appears she has been under a combined AEW/ROH deal for a while.

Ellering is no stranger to AEW audiences. She previously competed on AEW television in 2020 against Penelope Ford and in the Women's Tag Team Cup. She recently returned to the ring on AEW Rampage in a match against Thunder Rosa. Ellering has also wrestled semi-regularly on ROH programming, racking up 17 matches since June 2023.

Source: Fightful Select
