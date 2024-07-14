WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Criticizes Swerve Strickland's AEW Presentation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

Swerve Strickland has held the AEW World Championship since defeating Samoa Joe at Dynasty. However, questions have lingered about his reign with AEW’s top prize from the beginning.

The doubts were so prevalent that Will Ospreay proposed facing and losing to Strickland at Forbidden Door to help solidify him as champion in the eyes of the world.

On the July 10th episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Adam Page to win the men’s Owen Hart Cup. This victory sets up a match between Danielson and Strickland at All In, where Danielson aims to win the World Championship before retiring from full-time competition.

However, according to one veteran, the rivalry is already off to an underwhelming start.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully Ray expressed concerns about Swerve’s title reign and his interaction with Danielson on Dynamite.

“Something just doesn’t feel right to me [with Strickland’s run as champion]. And I don’t think Swerve was able to connect with the crowd tonight. I don’t think there was anything relatable between those Calgary fans and Swerve Strickland tonight. Swerve kind of blew off the fact that Danielson won and [said something like], ‘Oh yeah, Danielson won. Yeah, I’ll face him, and yeah, that’s all fine and good.’ I didn’t like the positioning of him on the show, and I’m just not quite sure that they have presented him correctly.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #swerve strickland #bully rya

