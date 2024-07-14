TBS Championship Match Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A TBS title match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Nyla Rose accepted the open challenge of Mercedes Mone during tonight’s broadcast. Additionally, the International title match will kick off the show. Here’s the updated lineup:

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose

-Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

- TV time with Chris Jericho