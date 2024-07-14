WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TBS Championship Match Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

TBS Championship Match Set for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

A TBS title match has been added to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Nyla Rose accepted the open challenge of Mercedes Mone during tonight’s broadcast. Additionally, the International title match will kick off the show. Here’s the updated lineup:

- AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

- AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose

-Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

- TV time with Chris Jericho

Willow Nightingale Crowned New CMLL Women's World Champion

At last night's CMLL-NJPW Fantasticamania, the vacant CMLL Women's World Championship found a new home. American wrestler Willow Nightingale [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 14, 2024 11:34AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88430/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π