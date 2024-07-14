WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH World Championship Match Announced for Death Before Dishonor

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Roderick Strong secured a shot at the ROH World Championship by defeating Dalton Castle. This victory sets him up for a match against Mark Briscoe at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 26. Here’s the updated lineup:

- ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

- ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

- ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #death before dishonor

