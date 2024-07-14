ROH World Championship Match Announced for Death Before Dishonor

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Roderick Strong secured a shot at the ROH World Championship by defeating Dalton Castle. This victory sets him up for a match against Mark Briscoe at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 26. Here’s the updated lineup:
- ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong
- ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata
- ROH Women’s World Television Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet
Roderick Strong has picked up the win and now moves on to face Mark Briscoe for the #ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2024
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/wLAcJcQ8bf
