AEW Star Trent Sidelined by Injury

During Saturday's AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy attacked Trent with a monkey wrench, marking a dramatic end to their months-long rivalry.
According to Fightful Select, this storyline twist was necessitated by Trent's current injury, which has left him sidelined. Trent was on the verge of a major push before this setback and has yet to receive medical clearance to return to the ring.
The report does not specify how long Trent will be out of action.
OC took Trent out with a MONKEY WRENCH. Didn't know he had THAT in him. 😨#AEWCollision #AEWpic.twitter.com/2Nwq4ZGmNA— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 14, 2024
⚡ WWE to Debut Stephanie Vaquer Without a Name Change
When WWE signs an established talent from another promotion, there's always the question of whether they'll keep their ring name. WWE often [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 14, 2024 11:13AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com