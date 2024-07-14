WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Trent Sidelined by Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

AEW Star Trent Sidelined by Injury

During Saturday's AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy attacked Trent with a monkey wrench, marking a dramatic end to their months-long rivalry.

According to Fightful Select, this storyline twist was necessitated by Trent's current injury, which has left him sidelined. Trent was on the verge of a major push before this setback and has yet to receive medical clearance to return to the ring.

The report does not specify how long Trent will be out of action.

Tags: #aew #collision #trent

