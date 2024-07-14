AEW Star Trent Sidelined by Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During Saturday's AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy attacked Trent with a monkey wrench, marking a dramatic end to their months-long rivalry.

According to Fightful Select, this storyline twist was necessitated by Trent's current injury, which has left him sidelined. Trent was on the verge of a major push before this setback and has yet to receive medical clearance to return to the ring.

The report does not specify how long Trent will be out of action.