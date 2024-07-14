Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, July 13, 2024. The following report was written by Suit Williams and F4WOnline.com.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (JULY 13, 2024): CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tommy Billington

Don Callis joined commentary, noting how his mentor Bad News Allen also mentored the original Dynamite Kid. Billington surprised Takeshita by taking him down with a shoulder block that sent him to the floor. Takeshita forced Billington into the corner, but Billington fired out with a dropkick and another shoulder block. Billington sent them both to the outside with a crossbody against the ropes.

Billington laid Takeshita out with a bodyslam on the outside, but Takeshita cut him off as they came back into the ring. Takeshita bit Billington before taking him off the ropes with the greatest superplex you’ll ever see. Billington’s feet came off the turnbuckles, and Takeshita basically deadlifted him up and over for the move. It was incredible. Takeshita sent Billington into the ring post as we went to a commercial break.

We came back from the break with Billington hitting a high cross to Takeshita on the floor. Billington came back with a Dynamite clothesline and a snap vertical suplex. Billington went to the top rope, but Takeshita took him down Flair-style. Billington avoided a boot in the corner and eventually hit a Tombstone but couldn’t make a cover.

The Calgary crowd chanted for Tommy as he went up for the diving headbutt, but Takeshita sat up out of the way. The two traded waist locks before Takeshita snatched him up for a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Takeshita kicked out of an O’Connor Roll and ran through a lariat before delivering one of his own. Takeshita put Billington away with the running knee, which Callis called the T-Trigger.

Callis had been praising Billington on commentary, and after the match, he got in the ring and praised him on the microphone. Callis showed pictures of himself with Bad News Allen, then showed pictures of Allen with the original Dynamite Kid. Callis offered Billington a spot in the Don Callis Family, saying it is what Allen and his uncle would want. Billington shook his hand but told Callis to kiss his ass.

Callis slapped Billington across the face, leading Takeshita to drop Billington from behind. Kyle Fletcher joined in the attack before FTR came out to make the save.

We got a video package highlighting Mariah May’s victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and her immediate turn on Toni Storm.

Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson, Austin & Colten Gunn) defeated London Lightning, Michael Allen Richard Clark & Shaun Moore

This was a quick squash, as the Gunns hit Clark with the 3:10 to Yuma for the win.

After the match, Colten Gunn took to the microphone and announced that Jay White was hurt by Christian Cage’s attack last week. Gunn announced that Robinson was now officially a Trios Champion, a claim Tony Schiavone disputed. Christopher Daniels disputed the claim as well, noting that replacement partners cannot be named when a tag team champion gets hurt. Daniels officially stripped the Bullet Club Gold of the Trios Championships.

The Patriarchy came out. Christian Cage demanded that the Patriarchy be awarded the Trios Titles. Daniels denied that request, saying they would wrestle the Bullet Club Gold for the vacant titles. Austin Gunn challenged the Patriarchy to the title match right now, but after taking a jab at the Calgary Flames, Cage turned them down.

We got a quick video package highlighting Jack Perry’s TNT Title win and his defense last week.

The House of Black was backstage. Malachi Black said they would be in Arlington, TX next week and start building the foundation of Wembley. Brody King barked.

We got a video package of Jeff Jarrett meeting with Martha & Oje Hart backstage at Dynamite. There is a full version of this video on AEW’s social media pages, which is well worth a watch.

ROH World Title #1 Contendership Match – Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Dalton Castle (w/ The Outrunners)

The winner of this match between these two former ROH World Champions will challenge Mark Briscoe for the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor on July 26th. Castle outwrestled Strong on the mat, forcing Strong to boot Castle in the face. The Outrunners fired up Castle by flexing at him, leading Castle to set Strong up on the ropes and hit a running knee. Strong tried to make space on the floor, but Castle hit a headscissors off the apron.

There were some distractions on the floor between the Kingdom and the Outrunners, allowing Strong to hit a baseball slide and a backbreaker on the barricade. After a commercial break, Castle caught a kick and turned it into a back suplex as he peacocked up. Whoops, this is on TNT, he Max’ed up. Castle hit a set of gutwrench throws and a high knee, but Strong came back with a backbreaker on the apron.

Strong tried to counter out of a Bangarang attempt, but Castle countered the counter and stuffed him for a nearfall. Castle went for another Bangarang, but Strong fought out and hit a jumping knee to score the win and a shot at becoming a two-time ROH World Champion at Death Before Dishonor.

We cut to video from Sandy Fork, Delaware, where we heard from ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. Briscoe talked about getting a week off but using that week off to train for Blood & Guts. He warned the Elite that they may get Blood & Guts on their nice business suits. Then, two days after Blood & Guts, he had to defend the ROH World Title against Roderick Strong. He said a lot had changed since the last time he and Strong went one-on-one. He got a lot wiser in the time since and would use that wisdom to beat Strong. He wished his friends Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy good luck in the main event tonight.

We got another video teaser for Hologram, ending with the words “NEXT WEEK.”

Stokely Hathaway & Kris Statlander were in the back with Lexy Nair. Statlander said that she and Hathaway were petty haters and that the first match wasn’t the end of things between her & Willow Nightingale. Hathaway said that Nightingale was a con artist, preaching about how smiling through it would get her through tough times. It hadn’t worked out for Nightingale, as everything she earned was because of them. Statlander said that it would never be over.

Nyla Rose defeated Ava Lawless

Rose got a quick win with the Beast Bomb.

We got a video package of Bryan Danielson’s victory in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, along with Swerve Strickland’s words from Dynamite.

Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) (w/Action Andretti) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty) (w/Shane Taylor)

The two teams traded the advantage until Dante helped Darius counter a suplex attempt, then hit a con hilo over the ropes. Ogogo caught Darius in the ropes, then took the referee as Moriarty booted his arm. After a commercial break, Darius countered a Moriarty uppercut with a German suplex, then tagged his brother. Dante ran wild, hitting a high cross on Ogogo for a nearfall.

Ogogo hit a pop-up punch to Dante to send him out of the ring. Moriarty caught Darius with a lifting lariat for a nearfall. Darius and Moriarty traded strikes before Darius hit a bulldog through the ropes. Taylor hooked Darius’s leg from the outside, forcing Andretti to hit him with a high cross to the floor. Darius countered a move from Moriarty and hit an F-5 into a DDT for the win.

After the match, Taylor jumped Top Flight and laid Andretti out with a right hand.

Deonna Purrazzo was backstage with Lexy Nair. Purrazzo spoke on her attack on Thunder Rosa last night on Rampage before Rosa entered the frame. Rosa challenged Purrazzo to a lumberjack match next week on Collision in Rosa’s home state of Texas.

After a commercial break, Nyla Rose was backstage with Lexy Nair. She noticed Mercedes Mone’s open challenge for a TNT Title match next week on Dynamite. Rose listed her accomplishments before accepting the challenge. She’s never driven a Mercedes but will be sure to break one on Wednesday.

Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron (w/Saraya)

A lot of cowboy hats are going around in this one. Cameron got the advantage with a gamengiri in the corner and a clothesline. Blue came back with a superkick in the corner and a boot off the apron. Saraya got in Blue’s face, allowing Cameron to drop her from behind as we went to a commercial.

After a commercial, Blue made her comeback with a rising knee and a neckbreaker. Cameron caught Blue with a sunset flip for a nearfall. Cameron hit a running knee for a nearfall. Blue held onto the ropes on a backstabber and got Cameron up for a TKO. Blue locked on something approximating a Dragon Sleeper for the win.

We got a video package of the Stampede Street Fight between Chris Jericho & Samoa Joe, with Jericho driving Joe through a wall.

Skye Blue was backstage after her win. She wanted some respect on her name and challenged Hikaru Shida to a match next week to get it.

The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy)

Roderick Strong joined the commentary booth. Both Taven & Bennett were reluctant to wrestle O’Reilly, so Cassidy tagged in and hit a dive onto both of them. Cassidy ran wild on them until O’Reilly got a blind tag in and teed off of Bennett with kicks. Taven raked O’Reilly’s eye, but Cassidy hit him with the Stundog Millionaire. O’Reilly got an ankle lock on Bennett, but Taven broke it up. Cassidy hit a dive onto Bennett, but Bennett caught Cassidy with a rebound forearm.

Bennett hung up O’Reilly on the ropes. O’Reilly held onto a sleeper hold, but The Kingdom hit the Proton Pack for a nearfall. More four-way action ended with O’Reilly hitting a double rebound clothesline as we went to a commercial.

After a commercial, Bennett hit Cassidy with a pop-up forearm for a nearfall. Cassidy fought and fought his way to the corner and made the tag to O’Reilly, who ran wild on both Kingdom members. There was a wacky double Dragon Screw leg whip before O’Reilly caught both of them in submissions. O’Reilly locked on a guillotine choke, but Taven caught him with the Kick of the King. The Kingdom hit the Neck Check for a nearfall.

O’Reilly catapulted Bennett into Taven, then tagged Cassidy. Cassidy got an Orange Punch cut off with a forearm. After O’Reilly fought off an interfering Taven, Cassidy hit a Beach Break for a nearfall. Strong left commentary to try to talk sense into O’Reilly when Tomohiro Ishii pulled him off of the apron and fought him off. Meanwhile, Trent Beretta attacked Cassidy and threw him into the barricade. That left O’Reilly alone with the Kingdom, who hit the spike piledriver to score the win.

Beretta shouted at Cassidy and went to lay the boots into O’Reilly, but the Kingdom pulled him away. Cassidy re-emerged with a monkey wrench and laid Beretta out from behind. The Kingdom backed away before Ishii laid them out with clotheslines.

The show ended with a hype video for Will Ospreay vs. MJF, which will kick off Dynamite 250 on Wednesday night.