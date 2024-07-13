Donald Trump Survives an Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer and former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured in what the FBI has described as an attempted assassination during an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. This incident marks a significant act of political violence that could further complicate the already tumultuous US election race and intensify the nation's division.

According to the US Secret Service, the former president was hit by a volley of gunfire at 6:15 PM from an “elevated position” outside the rally venue. The gunfire resulted in the death of one spectator and critically wounded others, all male.

Trump was quickly escorted offstage to his motorcade, with visible blood on his right ear and cheek. He pumped his fists and shouted “Fight!” to the crowd before being driven away.

The Secret Service, responsible for protecting current and former presidents, reported that the suspected shooter fired “multiple shots towards the stage” before being killed by agents. The FBI labeled the event as “an assassination attempt against our former president Donald Trump.”

The FBI later identified the suspected shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

One attendee was killed and two were critically injured. Trump said on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage.

WNS sends our best wishes to Donald Trump, and our thoughts are with all the victims and injured.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump responded to his assassination attempt with bravery and pride. This is the strongest man in America. pic.twitter.com/XLT8tDTBFt — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 13, 2024

Hardest picture of all time. pic.twitter.com/gjAkAChgOQ — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) July 13, 2024