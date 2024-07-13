Bray Wyatt Was Allegedly Unhappy with Seth Rollins Firefly Funhouse Segment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In an interview with Soundsphere magazine, artist Kyle Scarborough shared insights into his collaborations with Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt. Scarborough recalled Rotunda's dissatisfaction with a WWE RAW segment where Seth Rollins burned down the Firefly Funhouse.

“The way I always understood it, by the way he (Windham Rotunda) spoke of it, was that the initial Fiend stuff and the Fun House and all that, I don’t know if anyone’s kind of revising history a bit but to hear him say it to me was, this was early days, AEW had just started and I remember he had kind of (a) tongue-in-cheek comment. He goes, you know, ‘They’re not really in the position to say no to ideas right now…’ At that time, talent was either leaving or talent was leveraging, whatnot and what have you. This is how businesses go which I think is beneficial to the wrestling business to have those options because it forces people to be creative and utilize talent. So, he felt, I think, he had the opportunity to get the idea heard, if only because what else are they gonna do? And he almost seemed to… I really feel like the early days of the Fun House stuff and the buildup was really him doing it. I don’t think, and someone else can correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t get the sense by the way he spoke of it that it was a company-backed thing. It was almost like, he’s gonna go out of his way, he’s gonna reach out to people and that’s where I became one of the lucky ones, to say, ‘Hey, I have this idea. Let’s try to bring it to life’ and then you have these people bring it to life.

They did the Fun House, they tried it out. When it became a success and started to really pick up, then the battles became the writers… we spent a lot of those conversations where he would vent about the frustrations of that process. Being handcuffed a bit, being told, ‘Let’s do –’ he was not a fan of when Seth Rollins showed up in the Fun House in that one skit all those years ago. As he said, he would have to try to then get back online and spin it, spin their narrative back to what he could control… He’s got this idea. Instead of bothering to understand his idea, they wanted to kind of change it up and I think even that documentary spoke to it or someone said that where, he had some ideas but it was hard. It was hard to kind of wrangle in — maybe it was Triple H that said it but, ‘It was hard at times to take all of his ideas and kind of get him to scale it back a little bit’ and earlier when you (interviewer) said, you know, ‘Really run with it’ when it comes to designs, he’d come at me and say, ‘Well, I got one version of The Fiend and I want it to have one hand, has got this giant, long, crazy spike fingers and maybe something comes off the back of the wrists and spikes come out of that. Almost like Scarecrow’s Gauntlet and Arkham, you know?’ And you’re like, ‘What in God — you’re gonna wrestle in this?’ And I said, ‘How?’ And he said, ‘Don’t even worry about it. That’s not for us to worry about. That’s for them to worry about.’ I go, ‘How big do you want these? You want it to be like that? You’re gonna come to the ring with massive spikes on your hands?’ He goes, ‘Just go with it. Make it as big and as nasty and as gnarly’ and you know, ‘Don’t try to design something for wrestling. Don’t worry about trying to make it work. You just design.’ So he liked just pushing whatever envelope he could and trying different things out and sometimes that would work out, sometimes it backfired but, yeah. Yeah. That’s the wild storm of his thought process.”