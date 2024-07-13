WWE NXT Superstars Set to Compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH's N1 Victory Tournament in Japan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the NOAH Destination 2024 event held at Budokan Hall, notable WWE Superstars AJ Styles and IYO SKY delivered impressive performances, with Styles defeating Naomichi Marufuji and SKY overcoming Utami Hayashishita. Amidst the action-packed event, an exciting announcement was made regarding the participation of two WWE NXT Superstars in an upcoming Japanese tournament.

Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights from WWE NXT are set to join the prestigious N1 Victory Tournament hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH. Briggs will compete in Block A, while Heights will contend in Block B of the tournament bracket.

Here is the complete lineup for the N1 Victory Tournament:

A Block:

Kaito Kiyomiya

Go Shiozaki

Masa Kitamiya

Rohei Oiwa

Jack Morris

Dragon Bane

Luis Mante

Josh Briggs

B Block:

Kenoh

Manabu Soya

Ulka Sasaki

YOICHI

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

Alpha Wolf

Titus Alexander

Tavion Heights