WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT Superstars Set to Compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH's N1 Victory Tournament in Japan

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2024

WWE NXT Superstars Set to Compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH's N1 Victory Tournament in Japan

At the NOAH Destination 2024 event held at Budokan Hall, notable WWE Superstars AJ Styles and IYO SKY delivered impressive performances, with Styles defeating Naomichi Marufuji and SKY overcoming Utami Hayashishita. Amidst the action-packed event, an exciting announcement was made regarding the participation of two WWE NXT Superstars in an upcoming Japanese tournament.

Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights from WWE NXT are set to join the prestigious N1 Victory Tournament hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH. Briggs will compete in Block A, while Heights will contend in Block B of the tournament bracket.

Here is the complete lineup for the N1 Victory Tournament:

A Block:

Kaito Kiyomiya

Go Shiozaki

Masa Kitamiya

Rohei Oiwa

Jack Morris

Dragon Bane

Luis Mante

Josh Briggs

B Block:

Kenoh

Manabu Soya

Ulka Sasaki

YOICHI

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

Alpha Wolf

Titus Alexander

Tavion Heights

AJ Francis Claims WWE Return is Always Possible

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, was released from WWE in September 2023. Since then, he has worked with several promotions, includi [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 13, 2024 09:45AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #pro wrestling noah #noah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88418/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π