WWE NXT Superstars Set to Compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH's N1 Victory Tournament in Japan

At the NOAH Destination 2024 event held at Budokan Hall, notable WWE Superstars AJ Styles and IYO SKY delivered impressive performances, with Styles defeating Naomichi Marufuji and SKY overcoming Utami Hayashishita. Amidst the action-packed event, an exciting announcement was made regarding the participation of two WWE NXT Superstars in an upcoming Japanese tournament.
Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights from WWE NXT are set to join the prestigious N1 Victory Tournament hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH. Briggs will compete in Block A, while Heights will contend in Block B of the tournament bracket.
Here is the complete lineup for the N1 Victory Tournament:
Kaito Kiyomiya
Go Shiozaki
Masa Kitamiya
Rohei Oiwa
Jack Morris
Dragon Bane
Luis Mante
Josh Briggs
Kenoh
Manabu Soya
Ulka Sasaki
YOICHI
El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
Alpha Wolf
Titus Alexander
Tavion Heights
⚡ AJ Francis Claims WWE Return is Always Possible
AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, was released from WWE in September 2023. Since then, he has worked with several promotions, includi [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 13, 2024 09:45AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com