AEW Commentator Tony Schiavone Praises Promotion for Creating Its Own Stars

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone believes Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion has excelled at creating its own stars, which he emphasizes is crucial for building a successful wrestling company.

Schiavone said, “It’s important for a promotion to make its own stars, and I think AEW is. With MJF, like him or not, with the Young Bucks, with Hangman Adam Page, who to me is going to be a great freaking heel, holy sh*t, and with Will Ospreay, who obviously became a star with New Japan Pro Wrestling, but I think it’s an exciting time because we’ve got stars. Swerve Strickland is another one. We’ve got stars that we have made in AEW, and I think that is the key to any good company.”

He continued, “Sure, Bryan Danielson gets the big pops, and I get that, and deservedly so. Claudio [Castagnoli], Jon Moxley, those are guys who were established stars and made stars by WWE. But here they are in AEW, and I think it’s a great combination.”