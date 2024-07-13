Shelton Benjamin Discusses WWE Release: A Surprising Yet Expected Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shelton Benjamin, a respected veteran wrestler, was released by WWE in September 2023. The news came as a surprise to many fans, especially considering the positive reception Benjamin received for his work with The Hurt Business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While initially shocked by the decision, Benjamin expressed understanding in a recent interview. He acknowledged the abundance of talent in WWE and the company's need to rotate its roster.

"Yes and no [to the release being a shock]" Benjamin said. "Yes, because I don't think ... I know there was more for me to do there. There were more opportunities there and I'm more surprised that they chose not to take advantage of those opportunities. But I also knew that if they weren't going to do anything then it's just a matter of time. We got a lot of talent there, a lot of rotation, I've been there for a long time. I understand it's a business. So, yeah, it sucks for me but at the end of the day, it's a business."

Since his release, Benjamin has embraced freelance opportunities, competing in independent promotions across the globe.

Benjamin's departure marks the end of a 17-year tenure with WWE, which included two separate runs. His first stint lasted a decade, with a period of refinement in Ohio Valley Wrestling. He returned for a second run that spanned six years before concluding in 2023.