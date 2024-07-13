AEW Rampage Results (June 12, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This episode of AEW RAMPAGE was broadcast on TNT from the Landers Center in Southaven, MS! Below are the official results from AllEliteWrestling.com:



Your broadcast team was Tony Schiavone and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard! It’s Friday and you know what that means! The fastest hour in professional wrestling!



This…is…Rampage!



The Premier Athletes—Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari (with “Smart” Mark Sterling & Josh Woods)

vs. House of Black’s Kings of the Black Throne—Malakai Black & Brody King!



Black blocked a thrust kick from Daivari and tried to counter with a round kick, but Daivari ducked it. Nese tagged in and cracked Black with a forearm. Black blasted Nese with a back elbow and tagged Brody in.



Nese chopped Brody but Brody didn’t budge. Brody leveled Nese with a chop of his own. Brody back body dropped Nese high into the air. Brody followed up with a sit-out senton for a near fall.



Malakai Black tagged in, but Tony tried to fight off both men. The Kings of the Black Throne double teamed Tony with tremendous tandem offense. Brody tagged back in and ran towards the ropes, but Josh Woods pulled the top rope down and Brody spilled out of the ring.



Tony Nese jumped over the top with a tope con hiro onto Brody! The Premier Athletes stomped on Brody on the arena floor!



Back in the ring, Brody slammed Nese and tagged Malakai. Ariya grabbed a tag, too. Black hit a springboard moonsault from the middle rope onto Ariya for a two-count. Nese came in, thanks to a blind tag, but Black rocked him with a high round kick. Josh Woods jumped onto the apron, trying for a cheap shot on Malakai, but Brody King sprinted around the ring and swept out Woods’ legs! As the ref was distracted by Brody and Woods, Daivari smashed Sterling’s clipboard over Malakai Black’s head!



Tony Nese landed with a 450 splash onto Malakai Black! Nese covered Black but Black kicked out at the two-count. Nese tried to tag out to Ariya, but Brody pulled Ariya off the apron and whipped him into the barricade. Brody wiped out both Sterling and Ariya with a running crossbody!



Black cracked Nese with a knee strike. Black blasted Nese with a brain buster! Black climbed to the top turnbuckle, but Nese kicked him down. again, went for the 450 splash again but this time Black countered by raising his knees into Nese! Black nearly decapitated Nese with his finishing kick and pinned Nese!



The Conglomeration—ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly joined the broadcast booth for the next match.



Roderick Strong (with the Undisputed Kingdom’s ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. Ben Bishop!



Bishop shoved Roddy to the mat. Roddy chopped Ben down and then hit the sick kick. Roddy cracked Ben in the jaw with a knee strike and pinned Ben Bishop!



“Let’s go stare these guys down,” said Orange.



The Conglomeration got on the ramp and, in fact, had a stare down with the Undisputed Kingdom! From the ring, Roddy shouted to Kyle, “You’re better with me!”



Up next: High Flying Four Way Match!

Komander vs. AR Fox vs. Angelico vs. Rey Fenix!



“The first man to get a pin or submission will win this match,” said Tony Schiavone.



“These matches are so unpredictable,” replied Daddy Magic.



Angelico got kicked at the same time by the three other men! AR Fox swept out Komander’s legs. AR Fox flipped off the second rope to Rey Fenix on the floor. AR Fox nailed Komander with a corkscrew brain buster for a near fall.



Angelico staggered AR Fox with a kick to the forehead. Rey Fenix and Komander traded forearms. Rey Fenix walked the top rope and punted Komander in the head!



Rey Fenix was rocked by a poison rana from Komander. AR Fox planted Komander with a fishermen buster! AR Fox followed up with a cutter on Angelico for a near fall. Rey Fenix clobbered AR Fox with a thrust kick. Angelico had AR Fox in an ankle lock, but Komander walked the ropes and moonsaulted Angelico!



Komander spiked Fox with a DDT but Rey Fenix connected with a springboard dropkick to Komander, breaking up the pin. Komander stunned Rey Fenix with a crucifix bomb! Rey Fenix nailed AR Fox with a frog splash. Rey Fenix rolled through with a submission hold and made AR Fox tap out!



“A big win for Rey Fenix here on Rampage,” said Tony Schiavone.



Thunder Rosa vs. Rachel Ellering!



Thunder Rosa dropkicked Rachel in the shoulder. Thunder Rosa followed up with a running elbow shot in the corner. Thunder Rosa ran over Rachel with a running lariat. Thunder Rosa swarmed Rachel Ellering in the corner with chops. Rachel rallied back with a big European Uppercut and then a sit-out senton for a near fall on Thunder Rosa!



Thunder Rosa rocked Rachel with a dropkick against the ropes. Thunder Rosa stomped Rachel on the midsection. Thunder Rosa applied a cobra clutch type submission and Rachel Ellering tapped out!



After the match, Thunder Rosa helped Rachel Ellering to her feet. “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo ran into the ring and shoved Rahcel Ellering into Thunder Rosa. Deonna mounted Thunder Rosa and began to ground and pound her. Rachel came to Thunder Rosa’s aid, pulling Deonna off Thunder Rosa. Deonna cracked Rachel with a pump kick! Deonna knocked out Thunder Rosa with a pump kick!



“It’s not enough that Deonna has beaten Thunder Rosa twice in a row. Now she ruined Thunder Rosa’s victory party tonight,” said Daddy Magic.



“There’s a deep rooted hatred between these two ladies, especially as far as Deonna is concerned, who has a personal injury with Thunder Rosa,” replied Tony Schiavone.



Rampage Main Event Time! Trios Match!

Top Flight—Dante & Darius Martin, & Action Andretti

vs.

Shane Taylor Promotions—Shane Taylor, Le Moriarty, & Anthony Ogogo!



Darius dropkicked Moriarty. Dante and Ogogo tagged in for their respective teams. Dante ducked a punch from Ogogo. Dante stunned Ogogo with a knee lift. Action tagged in and blasted Ogogo with a jumping knee breaker from the top rope.



Shane Taylor tagged in, but Action stunned Taylor with PK! Action was about to jump at Shane Taylor but Ogogo ran in and pounced Action Andretti! Shane Taylor Promotions used quick tags to pummel Dante in their corner of the ring.



“Dante is in no man’s land,” said Tony Schiavone.



“Get out of that corner, Dante,” chimed in Daddy Magic.



Dante drilled Shane Taylor with a bulldog! Darius got the tag and cleaned house on Shane Taylor Promotions! Darius smashed Moriarty with a flatliner for a near fall! Action tagged in and took down Lee with a shotgun dropkick and then a standing moonsault for a near fall!



Darius got lured in by Shane Taylor who wiped him out with a lariat. Dante jumped in but Moriarty planted him with a flatliner!



“Everyone is down!” said Daddy Magic.



Action connected with a springboard lariat to Moriarty. Shane Taylor had Action in his sights. Taylor headbutted Action Andretti. Taylor smashed Action with a big knee strike and then wiped him out with a wicked righthand punch. Taylor covered Andretti and pinned him, sealing the victory for Shane Taylor Promotions!



Don’t miss AEW COLLISION on Saturday on TNT at 8/7c from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, AB! Catch AEW DYNAMITE on TBS on Wednesday live at 8/7ct from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, AR!