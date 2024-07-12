Reported "Nervousness" in WWE NXT Following Damon Kemp's Departure

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this week, Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) announced that he is no longer under contract with WWE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that it was a contract expiration, but the company had decided not to offer Kemp a new deal.

Several within WWE NXT were surprised by the news. One person told Meltzer that while Kemp was good, there was nothing about him that stood out from others. Another person stated that Kemp wasn’t “that good.”

Meltzer also wrote:

“The Bobby Steveson cut has led to a lot of nervousness in NXT among those whose contracts are coming due, because unlike other cuts like Dijak (main roster contract), Gable Steveson (huge contract and didn’t show much) and Gulak (the Rousey situation and other things that came up), Bobby Steveson was good in the ring for his level of experience and nobody had anything negative to say. So except for those who are clearly being pushed as future stars, many others do have the deal of if they would cut him, who else would they cut.”